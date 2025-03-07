Jackets Drop Heartbreaker to No. 7 NC State, 73-72

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech held a one-point lead with 15 seconds to play and battled top-seeded and No. 7 NC State to the last second, but dropped a heartbreaker to the Wolfpack, 73-72, in the 2025 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament quarterfinals.

The Yellow Jackets (22-10) led by four points with six minutes remaining as the teams worked through three tied scores and seven lead changes to the final buzzer. Trailing by three, 69-66, with 1:43 on the clock, Kara Dunn converted a pair of free throws and Chit-Chat Wright knocked down a jumper to put the Jackets up, 70-69, with 47.9 seconds on the clock. NC State regained the lead on an Aziaha James jumper before Dani Carnegie hit two free throws with 15.1 remaining, setting up a 72-71 Georgia Tech lead. James sank two free throws and possession returned to the Yellow Jackets with 7.1 seconds to play, but Tech could not get a shot off as NC State took the one-point victory.

Dunn and Tonie Morgan both dropped 21 points each to lead four Yellow Jackets in double-figures. Morgan finished with a double-double behind a team-high 11 rebounds, while adding five assists. Carnegie and Wright both finished the game with 12 points apiece and combined to hit five three-pointers. Overall, Tech sank eight triples in the outing and shot 90.9 percent from the free throw line.

NC State was led by James with 16 points. Tech dominated on the glass for the second-straight game, outrebounding the Wolfpack, 44-37.

Georgia Tech came out of the gate strong and led by nine points early in the first quarter. But NC State narrowly won the second frame, 20-14, to hold a 38-37 halftime lead after a balanced first half. For the game, the teams worked through 14 lead changes and 12 ties with NC State never holding a lead larger than four points.

In the tournament, Morgan averaged 20.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Meanwhile, Dunn added 18.5 points and 7.0 rebounds, while going a perfect 7-for-7 at the free throw line.

The 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament selection show will be held on Sunday, March 16 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.