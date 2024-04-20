Jackets Drop Heartbreaker to No. 10 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Georgia Tech baseball’s comeback bid fell short in extra innings against No. 10 Virginia, dropping the second game of the series 8-7 on Saturday afternoon at Disharoon Park.
The Yellow Jackets (23-14, 8-9 ACC) battled early, holding a 2-1 lead through five innings before the Cavaliers (30-10, 12-8 ACC) scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Tech would respond, however, with four runs in the seventh to pull within one, thanks to an RBI double by Drew Burress, Matthew Ellis two-run single and Payton Green fielder’s choice RBI. Bobby Zmarzlak then hit a comebacker to the pitcher in the top of the ninth to tie the game at 7-7 and force extras.
Overall, Green led the way with two hits and two RBI, while Cam Jones also had two hits.
On the mound, LHP Jones had a strong start and limited UVA to just three runs in 5.0 innings of work. RHP Dawson Brown and RHP Michal Kovala worked the sixth before RHP Brett Thomas (3-1) had a terrific outing going a season-long 4.1 innings and allowing just the run in the 11th on the hits overall with five strikeouts.
The 10th-ranked Cavaliers (30-10, 12-8 ACC) were led by Bobby Whalen, who went 2-for-3 with the walkoff hit in the 11th. RHP Chase Hungate (5-0) got the win, pitching 5.0 innings in relief and allowing one run on six hits.
Georgia Tech will take on Virginia in a big rubber match on Sunday, April 21. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.
