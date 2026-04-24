Jackets Drop Game One to No. 13 Seminoles on Friday Night

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (29-24, 10-12 ACC) dropped game one of the series against No. 13 Florida State (41-7, 16-3 ACC) with a 4-0 finish on Friday night.

QUICK HITS

Madalyn Johnson made her 27 th start, 34 th appearance, on Friday night against the Seminoles. She finished the day recording four strikeouts against 29 batters faced across 7.0 innings pitched.

made her 27 start, 34 appearance, on Friday night against the Seminoles. She finished the day recording four strikeouts against 29 batters faced across 7.0 innings pitched. Johnson saw 7.0 innings of work for the fifth time this season, third time against an ACC opponent (Notre Dame, Boston College).

Of her four strikeouts on Friday night, three Seminoles went down swinging while one was caught looking. She continues to lead Tech’s pitching staff with 124 strikeouts.

The sophomore sits third in the conference for batters struck out while leading the ACC in batters struck out looking (43) with the next closest pitcher sitting with 26.

Abby McKinnis made her 20 th appearance pinch running for the Yellow Jackets this season.

made her 20 appearance pinch running for the Yellow Jackets this season. Addison Leschber led the Yellow Jackets on defense with a team high nine putouts. Friday’s nine putouts marked the 24 th game this season Leschber has recorded six or more putouts.

led the Yellow Jackets on defense with a team high nine putouts. Friday’s nine putouts marked the 24 game this season Leschber has recorded six or more putouts. The first baseman also saw her fourth game of the season with multiple walks.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Game one of the series against Florida State began with a Seminole solo home run over center field in the top of the first.

After holding Florida State to that one run through five innings, the Seminoles were able to stack three runs on three hits in the bottom of the sixth. A solo home run over deep center started FSU’s sixth inning scoring before a single was enough to advance two Seminoles home.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will remain on The Flats to finish out the regular season to host No. 13 Florida State through the remaining two games of the series. Saturday’s game can be streamed via ACCN while Sunday can be watched on ACCNX.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

Tickets for Tech’s midweek game against Furman April 28 can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.