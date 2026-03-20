Jackets Drop Friday Contest at Charlotte, 4-3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis held an early lead but fell to No. 34 Charlotte Friday afternoon, 4-3.

The Yellow Jackets (7-8, 3-3 ACC) collected the doubles point and the first two singles decisions before the 49ers (12-3, 3-0 American) added to their unbeaten home record this spring and rallied back for the win.

Taly Licht and Sabritt Dozier picked up their third-straight duos win on court two for the first result of the day. After Charlotte evened the doubles score at 1-1, Given Roach and Eleni Karantali earned their fifth-consecutive doubles victory to earn the point for the Yellow Jackets. Roach and Karantali’s victory also improved their doubles record to 10-5 this spring.

Seri Nayuki earned a 6-3, 6-1 win on court four for Tech’s first singles win of the day. She was followed by a court one win from No. 66 Alejandra Cruz, 6-3, 6-3. Charlotte managed to take the remaining four singles matches to win the match, 4-3.

Doubles

No. 21 Sara Suchankova/Ni Xi (CLT) def. No. 77 Alejandra Cruz/Seri Nayuki (GT) 6-4 Taly Licht/Sabritt Dozier (GT) def. Andrea Chacon/Shona Nakano (CLT) 6-4 Given Roach/Eleni Karantali (GT) def. Prisca Abbas/Lucia Aranda (CLT) 7-5

Order of finish: 2,1,3

Singles

No. 66 Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Ni Xi (CLT) 6-3, 6-3 Shona Nakano (CLT) def. Taly Licht (GT) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 Sara Suchankova (CLT) def. Given Roach (GT) 6-4, 6-3 Seri Nayuki (GT) def. Lucia Aranda (CLT) 6-3, 6-1 Prisca Abbas (CLT) def. Sabritt Dozier (GT) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 Yelyzave Chainykova (CLT) def. Eleni Karantali (GT) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Order of finish: 4,1,3,5,6,2

The Yellow Jackets are back on home court Sunday, March 22 for a 12 p.m. first serve against Penn State. Admission is free for all spring 2026 Georgia Tech women’s tennis home matches.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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