Jackets Drop Decision to No. 14 Notre Dame, 85-48

THE FLATS – Facing its third ranked opponent in as many games, Georgia Tech dropped an 85-48 decision to No. 14/16 Notre Dame on Thursday night in McCamish Pavilion. Kara Dunn led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points in the game.

Cold shooting from the floor by Georgia Tech (13-9, 4-6 ACC) in the first half gave Notre Dame (16-4, 6-3 ACC) the opportunity to open a commanding lead. The Yellow Jackets were held scoreless for a nearly 10-minute drought as the Fighting Irish opened a 35-9 lead before Tonie Morgan snapped the 26-0 run. Morgan and Inés Noguero dropped in triples in the second quarter as Tech shot just 17.9 percent (7-39) in the opening 20 minutes. The Fighting Irish shot 61 percent in the third frame to maintain its lead before the Jackets put together their best quarter in the final 10 minutes. Dunn led the way in the final period, scoring 10 points as Tech won the frame over Notre Dame, 17-16.

Dunn recorded her 15th game scoring in double-figures this season, leading Tech with 17 points, while Morgan just missed double-figures with nine points. Kayla Blackshear nearly collected a double-double with a game-high 11 rebounds and seven points. For the game, Tech shot 25.4 percent.

Notre Dame was led offensively by Hannah Hidalgo with 35 points. Kylee Watson added 19 to the scoreboard, while pulling down nine rebounds. The Fighting Irish edged out the Jackets on the glass, 46-44, and won the battle in the paint, 56-18.

The Yellow Jackets are back in action, opening a two-game road swing at Wake Forest on Sunday, Feb. 4. Tip is slated for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra in LJVM Coliseum.