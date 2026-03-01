Jackets Drop at No. 3 Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team dropped to reigning national champions, No. 3 Wake Forest, 4-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Demon Deacons opened with the doubles point after victories on Courts 2 and 3. Richard Biagiotti and Jonathan Irwanto’s match against the No. 2 pairing in the nation was left unfinished at 2-5.

Wake Forest’s Luca Pow won in straight sets on Court 2 to add the insurance point at 2-0 before Andrew Delgado added to the WF lead on Court 6. Both players were ranked in the top-100.

Owen DeMuth dropped the opening set before fighting back-and-forth in the second frame on Court 5. Joaquin Guilleme ultimately pulled out the set win and clinched the match.

Gianluca Carlini displayed some of his best tennis of the season in the first set of singles play. He won the first set on Court 1 against the No. 17 player in the nation, DK Suresh, 6-3. Suresh answered back with a second set victory before the match was left unfinished. Both Elias Shokry and Richard Biagiotti were leading their singles matches in the second set.

Georgia Tech will hit the road for a second consecutive weekend facing No. 17 Notre Dame on Friday at 5 p.m. before meeting Louisville on Sunday for a noon matchup.

#3 Wake Forest 4, #43 Georgia Tech 0

Singles:

Gianluca Carlini (GT) vs. #17 DK Suresh (WF) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0, unfinished #21 Luca Pow (WF) def. Jonathan Irwanto (GT) 6-1, 6-2 Elias Shokry (GT) vs. Aryan Shah (WF) 5-7, 2-1, unfinished Richard Biagiotti (GT) vs. Kacper Szymkowiak (WF) 2-6, 5-4, unfinished Joaquin Guilleme (WF) def. Owen DeMuth (GT) 6-1, 6-4 #76 Andrew Delgado (WF) def. Robert Bauer (GT) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles:

Richard Biagiotti/Jonathan Irwanto (GT) vs. #2 DK Suresh/Andrew Delgado (WF) 2-5, unfinished Mees Rottgering/Kacper Szymkowiak (WF) def. Gianluca Carlini/Elias Shokry (GT) 6-3 Aryan Shah/Dominick Mosejczuk (WF) def. Owen DeMuth/Robert Bauer (GT) 6-1

Georgia Tech (8-4, 0-2 ACC) | #3 Wake Forest (14-2, 2-0 ACC)

Order of Finish: Doubles (3, 2); Singles (2, 6, 5)

