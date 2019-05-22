Jackets Down Notre Dame in ACC Tournament Opener

Box Score (.pdf) | Photo Gallery | Postgame Quotes

THE FLATS – No. 2-seed Georgia Tech baseball ignited the bats behind a strong start by RHP Amos Willingham to power past Notre Dame, 12-6, on Wednesday afternoon in the 2019 ACC Tournament at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The sixth-ranked Yellow Jackets (39-16) used 13 hits and three multi-hit days to down the Fighting Irish (24-30), also striking them out nine times and holding them to just two extra-base hits on the day

Junior starter Willingham (7-2) had his third quality start of the season, allowing just two runs on six hits over 6.0 innings of work. He punched out four, while issuing no walks. Senior RHP Keyton Gibson then worked 2.2 stellar no-hit innings of relief to get his first career save, striking out four.

At the plate, Colin Hall and Michael Guldberg finished with three hits apiece, while Hall had a double and an RBI. Austin Wilhite pounded two hits and a double of his own away while Jackson Webb (double) and Nick Wilhite both finished with two RBI.

Notre Dame on the day was led by three multi-hit players with Niko Kavadas leading all with three hits, including a double. On the mound, the Fighting Irish’s LHP Tommy Sheehan (5-6) received the loss, allowing five runs on three hits in three innings of work.

The Yellow Jackets will move on to Game 2 of Pool Play of the ACC Championships. Tech will take on No. 7-seed Duke on Friday, May 24 at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be broadcast live on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks and on WREK 91.1 FM.

Postgame Notes:

Georgia Tech wins its first ACC Tournament game since 2016 when the Jackets won their opening-round game over Boston College, 6-0.

Tech improved to 79-63 (.556) all-time in the ACC Tournament.

Tech moved to 70-60 (.538) in its 40th-straight appearance in the preliminary rounds/pool play of the ACC Tournament.

Tech is 17-4 over its last 21 games, closing in on 40 wins for the first time since 2011.

The Jackets’ five runs in the fourth give them 19 games this season with a “big inning” (four or more runs). They improve to 18-1 when accomplishing the feat.

Luke Waddell’s leadoff single to start the game stretched his on-base streak to a career-high 30 games.

Jackson Webb's two RBI give him seven games this season with multiple RBI.

Nick Wilhite's two RBI give him 10 games on the season with multiple RBI

Tristin English's sac fly in the sixth inning gives him 15 for his career, tying him fourth in history at Georgia Tech since 1998. He's tied with Luke Murton (2006-09) and Matt Skole (2009-11).

Amos Willingham moved to 4-0 when going 6.0 or more innings.

moved to 4-0 when going 6.0 or more innings. Willingham’s 6.0 innings is his longest start since March 26 against then-No. 4 Georgia (6.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 8 K).

Waddell and Kyle McCann also finished with RBI on the day, McCann’s coming on a monster double off the left-field wall.

Multimedia:

