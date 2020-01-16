Open search form
Open mobile menu

Jackets Dominate Syracuse, 82-64

*Photo credit Syracuse Athletics/Will Edmonds

BOX (PDF)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Georgia Tech dominated Syracuse Thursday night on the road, picking up its first win in the Carrier Dome, 82-64, led by all five starters finishing in double-figures. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen dropped 17 points in the first half, while Jasmine Carson exploded in the second half with 18 points as Tech improved to 14-3 overall and 5-1 in league play.

How It Happened
Tech carried a 37-24 lead into halftime fueled by 17 first half points from Lahtinen. The Jackets opened a 10-point lead in the first quarter, but the Orange bookended the quarters with a 9-2 run to pull within 18-15 with 8:09 to play in the second quarter. Following a Tech timeout, Lahtinen sparked a 19-9 Jacket run to end the frame and give Tech a 13-point halftime advantage. The Jackets shot 69.2 percent (9-13) in the second quarter with four Jackets contributing offensively.

Jasmine Carson dropped 13 points in the first five-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter to extend Tech’s lead to 55-34 with 4:33 to play, forcing Syracuse to burn a timeout. The Jackets pushed their lead out to as many as 29 points in the third quarter and never allowed the Orange to get back within single-digits, holding a comfortable lead the remainder of the game.

For the game, Tech shot 56.7 percent (34-60) from the floor and won the rebounding battle, 37-32. Carson led Tech with 18 points, followed by Lahtinen (17), Francesca Pan (15), Kierra Fletcher (13) and Lorela Cubaj (11). Cubaj just missed a double-double with a team-high nine rebounds.

Georgia Tech scored 54 points in the paint and forced 15 Syracuse turnovers in the game. The Orange shot 41.0 percent (25-61) led by Kiara Lewis with 21 points.

Next Up
Georgia Tech returns home for a two-game homestand beginning Sunday, Jan. 19 when the Jackets welcome Boston College. Tip is slated for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
January 16, 2020 Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 44)

Wiley Ballard and guests talk the 1990 Final Four MBB team and women's basketball's recent hot start

Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 44)
January 15, 2020 Women’s Basketball Travels to Syracuse Thursday

Georgia Tech women’s basketball and Syracuse tipoff Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra

Women’s Basketball Travels to Syracuse Thursday
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets