Jackets Dominate Syracuse, 82-64

*Photo credit Syracuse Athletics/Will Edmonds

BOX (PDF)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Georgia Tech dominated Syracuse Thursday night on the road, picking up its first win in the Carrier Dome, 82-64, led by all five starters finishing in double-figures. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen dropped 17 points in the first half, while Jasmine Carson exploded in the second half with 18 points as Tech improved to 14-3 overall and 5-1 in league play.

How It Happened

Tech carried a 37-24 lead into halftime fueled by 17 first half points from Lahtinen. The Jackets opened a 10-point lead in the first quarter, but the Orange bookended the quarters with a 9-2 run to pull within 18-15 with 8:09 to play in the second quarter. Following a Tech timeout, Lahtinen sparked a 19-9 Jacket run to end the frame and give Tech a 13-point halftime advantage. The Jackets shot 69.2 percent (9-13) in the second quarter with four Jackets contributing offensively.

Jasmine Carson dropped 13 points in the first five-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter to extend Tech’s lead to 55-34 with 4:33 to play, forcing Syracuse to burn a timeout. The Jackets pushed their lead out to as many as 29 points in the third quarter and never allowed the Orange to get back within single-digits, holding a comfortable lead the remainder of the game.

For the game, Tech shot 56.7 percent (34-60) from the floor and won the rebounding battle, 37-32. Carson led Tech with 18 points, followed by Lahtinen (17), Francesca Pan (15), Kierra Fletcher (13) and Lorela Cubaj (11). Cubaj just missed a double-double with a team-high nine rebounds.

Georgia Tech scored 54 points in the paint and forced 15 Syracuse turnovers in the game. The Orange shot 41.0 percent (25-61) led by Kiara Lewis with 21 points.

Next Up

Georgia Tech returns home for a two-game homestand beginning Sunday, Jan. 19 when the Jackets welcome Boston College. Tip is slated for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.