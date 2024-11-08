Jackets Dominate Panthers, 67-47

THE FLATS – Kara Dunn notched her first collegiate career double-double Friday night as Georgia Tech women’s basketball handled crosstown rival Georgia State in a 67-47 victory. The Yellow Jackets never trailed in the contest and led by as many as 26 points in the win.

It took less than three minutes for the Jackets (2-0) to open a double-digit lead over the Panthers (0-2) as Tech raced out with 10-0 spurt and never looked back. Tech led by as many as 20 points in the first half, spreading its offense out amongst nine different Jackets in the two frames. A late run from GSU in the first quarter cut the score to single digits, but the Jackets answered back and reopened a double-digit lead for the remainder of the game. Tech held its largest lead of the game following a Rusne Augustinaite bucket at the 1:26 mark in the third frame, extending the advantage to 54-28.

For the second consecutive game, freshman Dani Carnegie led Georgia Tech with 14 points. Dunn finished with a career-high 13 rebounds to go along with 11 points for a double-double, while Ariadna Termis also collected a personal-best 11 rebounds in the game. As a team, the Jackets shot 37.7 percent (26-69) from the field and hit eight three-pointers with two each from Dunn and Tonie Morgan.

Georgia State was led in scoring by Mikyla Tolivert who finished with 11 points, while Patience Williams secured a team-high 12 rebounds. The Panthers were limited to a 25.8 percent (16-62) shooting clip, but finished 12-for-16 at the charity stripe.

Georgia Tech returns to action next Thursday, Nov. 14, when it welcomes West Georgia to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.