Jackets Dominate Panthers, 67-47

THE FLATS – Kara Dunn notched her first collegiate career double-double Friday night as Georgia Tech women’s basketball handled crosstown rival Georgia State in a 67-47 victory. The Yellow Jackets never trailed in the contest and led by as many as 26 points in the win.
It took less than three minutes for the Jackets (2-0) to open a double-digit lead over the Panthers (0-2) as Tech raced out with 10-0 spurt and never looked back. Tech led by as many as 20 points in the first half, spreading its offense out amongst nine different Jackets in the two frames. A late run from GSU in the first quarter cut the score to single digits, but the Jackets answered back and reopened a double-digit lead for the remainder of the game. Tech held its largest lead of the game following a Rusne Augustinaite bucket at the 1:26 mark in the third frame, extending the advantage to 54-28.
For the second consecutive game, freshman Dani Carnegie led Georgia Tech with 14 points. Dunn finished with a career-high 13 rebounds to go along with 11 points for a double-double, while Ariadna Termis also collected a personal-best 11 rebounds in the game. As a team, the Jackets shot 37.7 percent (26-69) from the field and hit eight three-pointers with two each from Dunn and Tonie Morgan.
Georgia State was led in scoring by Mikyla Tolivert who finished with 11 points, while Patience Williams secured a team-high 12 rebounds. The Panthers were limited to a 25.8 percent (16-62) shooting clip, but finished 12-for-16 at the charity stripe.
Georgia Tech returns to action next Thursday, Nov. 14, when it welcomes West Georgia to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
Guard Kara Dunn postgame press conference
Head coach Nell Fortner postgame press conference
GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS
Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.
