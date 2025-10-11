Jackets Defeat Emory in Opening Dual Meet

ATLANTA – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving teams won their opening dual meet of the season at Emory with a convincing wins for the men’s team, 218-81, and women’s team, 185.5-111.5. Max Fowler recorded top-10 school history marks in both diving events.

Tech won 27 of the 32 total events with 17 different event winners and swept all four relay races. Lukas Vetkoetter won all three individual races he competed in with five total Jackets recording multiple individual victories.

After winning both 400-yard medley relays, the Jackets had the lead finisher in 10 of the next 12 races before the first round of diving. All 10 race winners were different athletes.

GT dominated the first slate of diving with all five competitors placing ahead of Emory. Senior Katie McKyton scored a 286.13 to top the women’s one-meter event while Max Fowler earned a 388.35 to finish 50 points clear of the next score. Fowler’s dive is the 10th-highest scored dive off the three-meter in school history; he already holds two marks on the all-time list including the second and fifth-best dives in the discipline.

Tech kept its foot on the gas, sealing eight of the next 10 events including Phoebe Wright winning the 200-yard backstroke race by six seconds. The senior cracked the top-10 school leaderboard with the seventh-fastest time on record.

All three divers swept the podium in the women’s three-meter with NC State transfer Elisabeth Rockefeller leading the way with a 294.30 score. Fowler continued his form with a 370.28 score in the one-meter discipline, setting another top-10 with the seventh-highest score in the event in school history. The junior already holds the all-time program record.

Georgia Tech will return to its home pool for the inaugural Dual Meet Tournament from October 17-18. Eight total teams will compete for the ultimate prize with 12 total meets across the weekend. Tickets are available online at buzz.gt/TDMT.

Full Tech Winners’ List

400Y Medley Relay:

W: Tech A (3:46.72)

M: Tech A (3:16.72)

1000Y Free:

M: Lukas Vetkoetter (9:34.59)

200Y Free:

W: Giovana Reis (1:49.79)

M: Vitor Sega (1:38.72)

100Y Back:

W: Vivien Rothwell (55.06)

M: Chris Richardson (49.52)

100Y Breast:

W: Annabel Smith (1:03.41)

M: Joao Caballero (55.71)

200Y Fly

M: Tuncer Berk Ertürk (1:48.71)

50Y Free:

W: Nina Stanisavljević (23.36)

M: Robin Yeboah (20.47)

Diving 1

W 1M: Katie McKyton (286.13)

M 3M: Max Fowler (388.35)

200Y Back:

W: Phoebe Wright (1:57.73)

M: Chris Richardson (1:50.36)

200Y Breast:

W: Annabel Smith (2:20.14)

M: Tobin Uhl (2:01.83)

500Y Free:

M: Lukas Vetkoetter (4:33.30)

100Y Fly:

W: Zara Masud (54.67)

Diving 2:

W 3M: Elisabeth Rockefeller (294.30)

M 1M: Max Fowler (370.28)

400Y IM:

M: Lukas Vetkoetter (3:59.55)

200Y Free Relay:

W: Tech A (1:33.74)

M: Tech A (1:22.68)

