Jackets Defeat Anderson in Exhibition, 109-53

Momentum carried into the second half as Tech extended its lead to as many as 57 points in the contest. Tech saw offensive production from all 11 Yellow Jackets that took the floor, including its 12th-ranked freshmen class contributing a combined 31 points in the outing. A total of five Jackets finished in double-figures, paced by 18 points from Dunn and Smith, each. Ariadna Termis led on the glass with seven rebounds as the Jackets won the battle, 48-34.

The Yellow Jackets pushed the tempo early on and maintained control the remainder of the game. Zoe Smith made a quick impact, scoring eight of Tech’s first 16 points in the contest and led the Jackets after the first quarter with 10 points. Tech saw offensive output from six different Jackets in the first period before pushing their lead out to as many as 28 points in the second frame. At the halftime break, Kara Dunn led all scorers with 16 points.

For the game, Tech shot 54.4 percent (43-79) from the field, while limiting Anderson to 29.5 percent (18-61). Tianna Thompson led the freshmen class with 13 points off the bench. Inés Noguero, while contributing only three points offensively, finished with a solid stat line behind six assists and six steals. Four of Tech’s five starters finished in double-figures.

The 109 points from the Yellow Jackets marked the most in an exhibition contest under head coach Nell Fortner.

Georgia Tech women’s basketball officially tips-off the season on Monday, Nov. 4 on ‘Education Day’ against Winthrop. Tip is slated for 10:30 a.m. on ACC Network Extra.

SEASON TICKETS FOR WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Season tickets for the 2024-25 women’s basketball season are currently on sale. The Yellow Jackets’ upcoming season, the sixth under head coach Nell Fortner, will feature nine ACC home games, in addition to its challenging non-conference slate. Season ticket packages are available for just $65 for reserved seating (a $151 savings) and $50 for general admission (a $130 savings). Fans can purchase tickets by visiting RamblinWreck.com or by calling the Georgia Tech ticket office at 1-888-TECH-TIX.

Single game tickets for the season are also on sale. Single game tickets begin at just $10 for general admission seating and are $12 for reserved seating. Youth pricing begins at $8 per game and are available day of game, while group ticket packages are on sale for 10 or more tickets at $5 per ticket. Please contact the Georgia Tech Athletic Association ticket office for more information on group tickets at tickets@athletics.gatech.edu.

GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

