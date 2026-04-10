Jackets Dealt Defeat at Syracuse Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis battled but fell in a gritty Friday match at Syracuse, 4-1.

After the Orange (7-11, 3-8 ACC) took the doubles match on court two from the Yellow Jackets (10-12, 4-7 ACC), Given Roach and Eleni Karantali rallied back from down 3-0 on court two to take their match, 6-4, and even the doubles portion. Alejandra Cruz and Seri Nayuki also stormed back from down 3-0 on court one to even the match at 6-6 but fell 7-2 in the tiebreak set as Syracuse secured the doubles point.

Cruz led off singles with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory on court one to even the score at one apiece. The Orange managed to grab victories on courts two, four and five to take the 4-1 decision. Sabritt Dozier had forced a third set on court six and Roach was one game away from forcing her own third set at the time of the stoppage.

Doubles

Nelly Knezkova/Anastasia Sysoeva (SU) def. Alejandra Cruz/Seri Nayuki (GT) 7-6 (7-2) Serafima Shastova/Monika Wojcik (SU) def. Taly Licht/Sabritt Dozier (GT) 6-3 Given Roach/Eleni Karantali (GT) def. Leena Bennetto/Emma Scaldalai (SU) 6-4

Order of finish: 2,3,1

Singles

No. 66 Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Anastasia Sysoeva (SU) 6-0, 6-0 Serafima Shastova (SU) def. Taly Licht (GT) 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) Given Roach (GT) vs. Nelly Knezkova (SU) 1-6, 6-5, unfinished Monika Wojcik (SU) def. Seri Nayuki (GT) 6-1, 6-3 Leena Bennetto (SU) def. Olivia Carneiro (GT) 6-1, 6-2 Sabritt Dozier (GT) vs. Emma Scaldalai (SU) 6-4, 4-6, unfinished

Order of finish: 1,5,4,2

The Yellow Jackets conclude the spring 2026 regular season Sunday, April 12 at 10:00 a.m. on the road against Boston College.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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