Jackets Cruise Past Winthrop in Season Opener, 85-39

THE FLATS – Dani Carnegie scored a team-high 17 points, and Tonie Morgan added 15, leading four players in double figures as Georgia Tech’s women’s basketball team cruised past Winthrop, 85-39, Monday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion in the season opening game for both teams.

The Yellow Jackets used strong starts in the first and third periods to get the win. Morgan scored six points in an 8-0 run to open the game as Tech led 26-12 after the opening quarter, and the Jackets kept building their lead from there.

After leading 40-19 at the halftime break, Tech went on a 15-0 blitz midway through the third period, punctuated by three-point baskets on three consecutive possessions, two by Carnegie and one by Morgan. The Jackets outscored the Eagles 29-12 in the period to lead 69-31, and led by as many as 47 late in the final quarter.

Head coach Nell Fortner’s team dominated inside, outrebounding Winthrop 38-23 and outscoring the Eagles in the paint, 44-22. Tech shot 53.8 percent for the game, and hit 9-of-26 from three-point range, assisting on 25 of its 35 made field goals. The Yellow Jackets limited their opponent to 34 percent from the floor and no threes on 10 attempts. The Jackets also capitalized on 22 Winthrop turnovers to score 25 points.

Also scoring in double figures for the Yellow Jackets were sophomore center Ariadna Termis, who tallied 11 and also dished a team-high six assists, and junior guard Inés Noguero, who chipped in 11 points.

The Yellow Jackets remain home to host Georgia State at 7 p.m. Friday as part of their season-opening four-game homestand. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra, available on the ESPN app.