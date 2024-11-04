Jackets Cruise Past Winthrop in Season Opener, 85-39

THE FLATS – Dani Carnegie scored a team-high 17 points, and Tonie Morgan added 15, leading four players in double figures as Georgia Tech’s women’s basketball team cruised past Winthrop, 85-39, Monday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion in the season opening game for both teams.
The Yellow Jackets used strong starts in the first and third periods to get the win. Morgan scored six points in an 8-0 run to open the game as Tech led 26-12 after the opening quarter, and the Jackets kept building their lead from there.
After leading 40-19 at the halftime break, Tech went on a 15-0 blitz midway through the third period, punctuated by three-point baskets on three consecutive possessions, two by Carnegie and one by Morgan. The Jackets outscored the Eagles 29-12 in the period to lead 69-31, and led by as many as 47 late in the final quarter.
Head coach Nell Fortner’s team dominated inside, outrebounding Winthrop 38-23 and outscoring the Eagles in the paint, 44-22. Tech shot 53.8 percent for the game, and hit 9-of-26 from three-point range, assisting on 25 of its 35 made field goals. The Yellow Jackets limited their opponent to 34 percent from the floor and no threes on 10 attempts. The Jackets also capitalized on 22 Winthrop turnovers to score 25 points.
Also scoring in double figures for the Yellow Jackets were sophomore center Ariadna Termis, who tallied 11 and also dished a team-high six assists, and junior guard Inés Noguero, who chipped in 11 points.
The Yellow Jackets remain home to host Georgia State at 7 p.m. Friday as part of their season-opening four-game homestand. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra, available on the ESPN app.
Tonie Morgan added 15 points, six assists and four rebounds in the victory. Photo by Eldon Lindsay
Freshman Dani Carnegie postgame press conference
Head coach Nell Fortner postgame press conference
SEASON TICKETS FOR WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Season tickets for the 2024-25 women’s basketball season are currently on sale. The Yellow Jackets’ upcoming season, the sixth under head coach Nell Fortner, will feature nine ACC home games, in addition to its challenging non-conference slate. Season ticket packages are available for just $65 for reserved seating (a $151 savings) and $50 for general admission (a $130 savings). Fans can purchase tickets by visiting RamblinWreck.com or by calling the Georgia Tech ticket office at 1-888-TECH-TIX.
Single game tickets for the season are also on sale. Single game tickets begin at just $10 for general admission seating and are $12 for reserved seating. Youth pricing begins at $8 per game and are available day of game, while group ticket packages are on sale for 10 or more tickets at $5 per ticket. Please contact the Georgia Tech Athletic Association ticket office for more information on group tickets at tickets@athletics.gatech.edu.
GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS
Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.