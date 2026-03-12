Jackets Cruise Past Virginia Tech, 4-0

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis rolled to a 4-0 win over Virginia Tech Thursday, earning its third-straight ACC victory.

Given Roach and Eleni Karantali grabbed a quick 6-1 win in doubles action for the first win of the afternoon. After the Hokies tied doubles at one apiece, Taly Licht and Sabritt Dozier grinded out a 6-4 win to earn the doubles point for the White and Gold.

Licht secured the Jackets’ first singles win of the day on a quick 6-4, 6-0 match on court two. Just minutes later, Dozier and Karantali followed with two-set victories of their own to earn the match for Georgia Tech. No. 58 Alejandra Cruz and Roach were both ahead on their second sets at 4-1 before the stoppage. Tech’s six won the first set on five of the singles matches Thursday.

Doubles

No. 51 Arina Gamretkaia/Ozlem Uslu (VT) def. No. 52 Alejandra Cruz/Seri Nayuki (GT) 6-3 Taly Licht/Sabritt Dozier (GT) def. Mila Mulready/Linda Ziets-Segura (VT) 6-4 Given Roach/Eleni Karantali (GT) def. Elizaveta Castillo/Kirtsen Woods (VT) 6-1

Order of finish: 3, 1, 2

Singles

No. 58 Alejandra Cruz (GT) vs. Ozlem Uslu (VT) 6-3, 4-1, unfinished Taly Licht (GT) def. Arina Gamretkaia (VT) 6-4, 6-0 Given Roach (GT) vs. Elizaveta Castillo (VT) 6-3, 4-1, unfinished Mila Mulready (VT) vs. Seri Nayuki (GT) 6-1, 4-2, unfinished Sabritt Dozier (GT) def. Linda Ziets-Segura (VT) 6-0, 6-2 Eleni Karantali (GT) def. Kirsten Woods (VT) 6-4, 6-1

Order of finish: 2, 5, 6

Tech returns to the court Saturday, March 14 for a 12 p.m. first serve against No. 21 Virginia. The first 50 fans will receive a free GT license plate frame. Admission is free for all spring 2026 Georgia Tech women’s tennis home matches.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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