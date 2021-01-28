Open search form
Open mobile menu

Jackets Cruise Past Hurricanes, 70-56

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Four Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures led by Lorela Cubaj’s double-double as Georgia Tech cruised to a 70-56 victory over Miami in the Watsco Center on Thursday night. The win, which marked the fifth-straight for the Jackets, moved Tech to 9-3 overall and 7-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Behind a 51.6 percent (16-31) shooting clip, Georgia Tech held a 15-point halftime lead, distributing its offense amongst seven different scorers.  Miami came out with a five-point lead, but it was short-lived as Lotta-Maj Lahtinen hit Tech’s first of six three-pointers in the half to spark the Jackets. Tied at 12-12 with 4:43 to play, Tech would put together a 17-4 run extending into the second quarter, forcing Miami to burn a timeout with the Jackets up 29-16 with 8:14 on the clock. Tech would lead by as many as 18 points in the half.

The Jackets maintained a comfortable lead in the third quarter before the Hurricanes cut the deficit to single digits with a 10-2 run spanning the final break for a 55-46 tally. It would be the closest Miami came the remainder of the game as Tech built its lead back out to 16 points following a pair of free throws from Lahtinen, and never looked back.

Cubaj led the Jackets with 14 points and 14 rebounds for her 16th career double-double. She was followed in scoring by Lahtinen with 13 points, Kierra Fletcher contributed 12 points and Nerea Hermosa added 10 points.

For the game, Tech shot 45.9 percent (28-61) and finished shooting 70.0 percent (7-10) from the free throw line. The Jackets dominated on the glass for the ninth game winning the rebounding battle. Fueled by Cubaj’s 14 boards, Tech out-rebounded the Hurricanes, 41-29.

Kelsey Marshall paced Miami with 16 points.

The Jackets return to action with three home games next week beginning with Syracuse on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. in McCamish Pavilion on ACC Network Extra.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.  

 

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
January 27, 2021 Jackets Visit Miami for Thursday Tilt on ACCN

Women’s basketball and Hurricanes tipoff at 6 p.m. in the Watsco Center

Jackets Visit Miami for Thursday Tilt on ACCN
January 25, 2021 VIDEO: Women's Basketball Tops Florida State

Rewind all the highlights from Georgia Tech's 66-58 win over Florida State

VIDEO: Women's Basketball Tops Florida State
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets