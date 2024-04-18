Jackets Continues Top-25 Swing at No. 10 UVA

TOP STORYLINES



• Georgia Tech baseball will look to win its third-straight ACC series when it heads to No. 10 Virginia on April 19-21 at Davenport Field.

• Virginia is Tech’s ninth-most common opponent as the Jackets and Cavaliers have squared off 135 times, dating back to 1924 with Tech holding a 77-63-2 advantage.

• Tech’s remaining schedule is rated as the sixth-toughest in all of Division I as its remaining opponents have a combined .690 winning percentage (461-207).

• Tech’s will have weekend series against four top-10 opponents – No. 10 Virginia, No. 6 Clemson, No. 7 Duke, and No. 8 Florida State – as well as unranked Miami (Fla.).

• In the first of Tech’s gauntlet schedule against then-16th-ranked Hokies, six Yellow Jackets hit .400, including Matthew Ellis (.444), who launched two home runs for seven RBI on the weekend.

• A boon to the lineup has been the return of John Giesler, who hit the go-ahead three-run home run in the sixth inning on Sunday to give Tech the series.

• With the win, head coach Danny Hall became the 11th coach in Division I history to reach the 1,400-win milestone.

• Tech also had several pitchers shine over the weekend, headlined by Cam Jones’ complete-game shutout on Saturday.

• Jones struck out six and issued zero walks, while only allowing three hits in the seven-inning run-rule.

• Brett Thomas worked 2.2 scoreless innings on Sunday to pick up his third win of the season and set up Dawson Brown, who slammed the door with 2.1 shutout innings for his second save of the year.

• Tech will use the same rotation for the third-straight weekend of Aeden Finateri, Jones and Tate McKee.