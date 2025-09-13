Jackets Continue Strong Play to Open Fall Slate

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis continued its strong play to open the fall season on Saturday, collecting nine wins between the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic and the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic.

Blue Gray National Tennis Classic

Alejandra Cruz and Scarlett Nicholson rebounded from dropping the doubles match to pick up a pair of singles victories to complete the win over Ole Miss in the blue draw. Cruz handled Andrea Nova in straights, 6-1, 6-1, sets, while Nicholson defeated Ichino Horikawa, 6-4, 6-3.

The Yellow Jackets also took a victory in the gray draw as Taly Licht and Olivia Carneiro captured a pair of wins over Iowa State. The duo teamed up to top Julia Camblor and Ashlee Narker in doubles action, 8-4, before Licht carried home the win in singles action. Licht remained undefeated in singles action for the tournament, edging Camblor in straight-sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Entering Sunday’s competition, a trio of Jackets remain undefeated in singles play.

Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic

Freshman Seri Nayuki will compete in the singles flight four final on Sunday after pulling out a three-set win over Maelie Monfils of Penn State in the semifinals. Nayuki took the first set, 6-4, but Monfils forced a deciding third, taking the second, 6-3. The Yellow Jacket sealed the win in the final set, 6-3, to secure a spot in the title match.

Also competing in Greenville, Given Roach topped Furman’s Sasha Dimitrov, 6-1, 6-2, and will compete in the consolation finals on Sunday. Eleni Karantali dropped a hard-fought decision, 6-2, 6-3, to Jane Dunyon of South Carolina, while Sabritt Dozier picked up a win over Stella Li (Wake Forest).

Action concludes on Sunday with the final round of singles play, beginning at 9 am.

Blue Gray National Tennis Classic Results

Blue Draw: Georgia Tech def. Ole Miss – 2-1

Andrea Nova/Ichino Horikawa (OM) def. Alejandra Cruz/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 8-5

Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Andrea Nova (OM) 6-1, 6-1

Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Ichino Horikawa (OM) 6-4, 6-3

Gray Draw: Georgia Tech def. Iowa State – 2-1

Taly Licht/Olivia Carneiro (GT) def. Julia Camblor/Ashlee Narker (ISU) 8-4

Taly Licht (GT) def. Julia Camblor (ISU) 6-3, 6-2

Ashlee Narker (ISU) def. Olivia Carneiro (GT) 6-4, 7-5

Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic

Doubles Flight 1

Given Roach/Seri Nayuki (GT) def. Krystal Blanch/Stella Li (Wake Forest) 6-4

Doubles Flight 3

Eleni Karantali/Sabritt Dozier (GT) def. Sophie Clayton/Kinsey Crawford (Clemson) 6-3

Singles Flight 1

Given Roach (GT) def. Sasha Dimitrov (Furman) 6-1, 6-2

Singles Flight 4

Seri Nayuki (GT) def. Maelie Monfils (Penn State) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Singles Flight 5

Jane Dunyon (South Carolina) def. Eleni Karantali (GT) 6-2, 6-3

Singles Flight 6

Sabritt Dozier (GT) def. Stella Li (Wake Forest) 7-5, ret.

Sunday Schedule of Play

Given Roach (GT) vs. Maria Andrienko (Alabama)

Seri Nayuki (GT) vs. Taylor Goetz (South Carolina)

Eleni Karantali (GT) vs. Mansi Vadyala (Indiana)

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com