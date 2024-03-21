Jackets Continue Road Swing at No. 20 UNC

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (16-4, 3-0 ACC) at No. 20 NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (18-4, 4-2 ACC)
March 22-24, 2024 • 11:30 AM, 2 PM, 12 PM
Chapel Hill, N.C. (Boshamer Stadium)
Friday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Rob Connett
Analyst: Paul Shuey
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Saturday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Rob Connett
Analyst: Paul Shuey
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Sunday
TV: ACC Network | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter
Analyst: Gaby Sanchez
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | 2024 GT Baseball Info Guide
TOP STORYLINES
• Georgia Tech baseball looks to keep momentum during its road swing, heading for its second ACC series, at No. 20 North Carolina on March 22-24.
• The Jackets and Tar Heels have squared off 155 times previously since 1901, ranking as the fifth most-common opponent in Tech’s history. Tech holds a 83-72 advantage.
• Tech is riding an nine-game win streak after sweeping then-No. 13 NC State last weekend and winning in dramatic fashion at Ga. State – good for sixth-longest active win streak in the country and second-longest in the ACC.
• Georgia Tech’s bats has been elite in both patience and power. Tech is one of just four teams in the country only ACC team to rank top-15 in both walks and home runs.
• Leading Tech’s offense has been Payton Green, who’s hitting .380 with 14 extra-base hits, 20 RBI and 17 walks.
• In total, seven Yellow Jackets are hitting .300 on an offense that ranks 23rd nationally (.321).
• Behind Green is Drew Burress (.372), Carson Kerce (.368), Trey Yunger (.367), Parker Brosius (.345), Cam Jones (.338) and Mike Becchetti (.301).
• Burress and Ellis combined for ninth-inning heroics on Tuesday as Burress tied the game on an RBI double before Ellis homered to give Tech a two-run lead.
• Burress continues to run a strong campaign for Freshman of the Year, currently leading all freshmen nationally in five statistical categories and all ACC freshmen in eight categories.
• Tech’s pitching has been much improved this season, working eight scoreless innings last night and only allowing two earned runs and one walk.
• Tech’s starting pitchers are averaging a 4.21 ERA, 8-2 record and nearly 3:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
• Aeden Finateri (3.60) and Logan McGuire (3.79) both sport sub-4.00 ERA through a combined nine starts.
