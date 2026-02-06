Jackets Conclude West Coast Swing at Stanford

Georgia Tech men’s basketball looks to bring back a win from the West Coast, closing out the swing at Stanford on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets opened the trip dropping a hard-fought loss at California despite a valiant second half effort, outscoring the Golden Bears 56-47 in the final 20 minutes. Five Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures paced by Akai Fleming off the bench with 19 points. Baye Ndongo dropped in a double-double of 12 rebounds and 10 points as the Jackets could not overcome a 15-point deficit.

Stanford comes into Saturday’s matchup on a five-game skid, most recently dropping a 66-64 decision to No. 20/19 Clemson on Wednesday night. The Cardinal have secured three ACC victories this season, all coming against NCAA NET Quad 1 opponents – Louisville, Virginia Tech and North Carolina. Freshman Ebuka Okorie paces the Cardinal offense in league play, contributing 20.2 points per game on average.