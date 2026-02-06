Jackets Conclude West Coast Swing at Stanford

GEORGIA TECH (11-12, 2-8 ACC) at STANFORD (14-9, 3-7 ACC)
- Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Stanford, Calif. | Maples Pavilion
- Television: ESPNU | Watch Online (Announcers: Cooper Boardman, Ben Braun)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
- Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App, Channel 386
- Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
- Live Stats: Click Here
Georgia Tech men’s basketball looks to bring back a win from the West Coast, closing out the swing at Stanford on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets opened the trip dropping a hard-fought loss at California despite a valiant second half effort, outscoring the Golden Bears 56-47 in the final 20 minutes. Five Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures paced by Akai Fleming off the bench with 19 points. Baye Ndongo dropped in a double-double of 12 rebounds and 10 points as the Jackets could not overcome a 15-point deficit.
Stanford comes into Saturday’s matchup on a five-game skid, most recently dropping a 66-64 decision to No. 20/19 Clemson on Wednesday night. The Cardinal have secured three ACC victories this season, all coming against NCAA NET Quad 1 opponents – Louisville, Virginia Tech and North Carolina. Freshman Ebuka Okorie paces the Cardinal offense in league play, contributing 20.2 points per game on average.
Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on ESPNU and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech’s flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM). Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app and channel 386.
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia Tech and Stanford are meeting for the fifth time overall in program history, but just the second as Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. The Yellow Jackets took last year’s meeting in McCamish Pavilion, 60-52, behind a strong first half performance from Tech. Baye Ndongo recorded a double-double with 16 rebounds and 15 points in the win.
