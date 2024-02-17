Jackets Conclude Road Swing at No. 6 NC State

GEORGIA TECH (15-11, 6-8 ACC) at No. 6/7 NC STATE (22-3, 10-3 ACC)

Georgia Tech got back to winning ways on Thursday, collecting a come-from-behind victory at Clemson, 64-63. The Yellow Jackets led by 11 points in the second quarter, but the Tigers came out dominating the third quarter to take the lead entering the final period. Kara Dunn scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and went 7-for-7 at the free throw line to lift the Jackets to victory. Dunn finished with 24 points overall and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds. Inés Noguero logged her second double-double of the season behind 11 points and 10 rebounds.

NC State closed out non-conference play with a perfect 12-0 record and boasts a 10-3 mark in league play sit in a tie for third-place in the ACC standings. NC State has won seven of its past eight, and last two, coming off a 59-43 win at Notre Dame on Thursday. Five players average double-figure scoring totals on the season led by Aziaha James’ 15.2 points per game average.

Georgia Tech and NC State are meeting for the 77th time in program history on Sunday. The Wolfpack lead the all-time series, 51-25, but Tech captured last year’s meeting in McCamish Pavilion, 68-62. The teams stood tied last season with just over five minutes to play before Kayla Blackshear and Nerea Hermosa opened up a five-point lead for the Jackets. Overall, Tonie Morgan led the way with 17 points and 10 assists. When competing in Raleigh, NC State holds the series edge, 24-9.

THE TIP-OFF

Georgia Tech is led offensively by Kara Dunn who averages 15.3 points per game after a 24-point point performance at Clemson. Dunn ranks ninth overall in scoring in the ACC and is also 11th in scoring in ACC games only.

In conference games only, Georgia Tech boasts two players in the top 20 in scoring – Kara Dunn (11 th ) and Tonie Morgan (12 th ).

) and Tonie Morgan (12 ). Tech also boasts two players in the top 20 in rebounding in the ACC in overall games – Tonie Morgan (10 th ) and Kayla Blackshear (11 th ). Morgan also ranks in ACC games as she is tied for 15th.

) and Kayla Blackshear (11 ). Morgan also ranks in ACC games as she is tied for 15th. Tonie Morgan is one of only two players in the league to rank in the top 15 in rebounding and assists. Morgan is tied for 15 th in rebounding and 6 th in assists in overall games.

in rebounding and 6 in assists in overall games. In ACC games only, Morgan is one of three players to rank in the top 15 in rebounding and assists, along with Alyssa Ustby (UNC) and Saniya Rivers (NC State).

Morgan is also the only true guard to rank in the top 10 in the ACC in rebounding. Alyssa Utsby (UNC) is listed as a guard/forward and sits at No. 3.

Leading Tech from three-point distance, freshman Rusne Augustinaite is shooting 36.0 percent from long range, helping highlight her strong inaugural collegiate campaign. Augustinaite ranks fifth overall in the ACC in three-point field goals made and ties for ninth in ACC games only.

Augustinaite is the only freshman in the league to rank in the top 5 in 3-point field goals made at No. 5 in all games.

As a team, Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC in assists, averaging 15.77 assists per game. Virginia Tech leads the league at 17.16 assists per game, while Notre Dame comes in second at 16.54.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.