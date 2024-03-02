Jackets Conclude Regular Season at Miami

GEORGIA TECH (15-14, 6-11 ACC) at MIAMI (18-10, 8-9 ACC)

Georgia Tech closes out the regular season on Sunday with a return trip to Miami. The Yellow Jackets, coming off their bye week, dropped a tough decision to Wake Forest last Sunday. Kara Dunn led a trio of Jackets in double-figures with 17 points, but the Demon Deacons shot 54.2 percent from the field to edge the Jackets. Tech won the rebounding battle, 33-26, paced by eight boards from Tonie Morgan.

Miami has taken its past two games, most recently coming off a 62-44 victory over Pitt at home. The Hurricanes snapped a three-game skid with a win at Clemson before meeting the Panthers. Jasmyne Roberts and Shayeann Day-Wilson led the team, averaging 11.5 and 11.3 points per game, respectively. Miami boasts a 14-3 record when competing on its home court, and is 5-3 against league opponents at home.

Miami extended its lead in the all-time series to 22-17 with a 62-60 win in the first meeting this season in early February. When competing in Coral Gables, the Hurricanes hold a 13-6 edge.

THE TIP-OFF

Georgia Tech is led offensively by Kara Dunn who averages 16.1 points per game. Dunn ranks 9th overall in scoring in the ACC and is 10th in scoring in ACC games only.

In conference games only, Georgia Tech boasts two players in the top 20 in scoring – Kara Dunn (10 th ) and Tonie Morgan (12 th ).

) and Tonie Morgan (12 ). Tech also boasts two players in the top 20 in rebounding in the ACC in overall games – Tonie Morgan (12 th ) and Kayla Blackshear (17 th ).

) and Kayla Blackshear (17 ). Kayla Blackshear also ranks in ACC games only in rebounding, coming in at 18 th .

. Tonie Morgan is one of three players in the league to rank in the top 15 in rebounding and assists. Morgan is 12 th in rebounding and tied for 5 th in assists in overall games.

in rebounding and tied for 5 in assists in overall games. Leading Tech from three-point distance, freshman Rusne Augustinaite is shooting 35.9 percent from long range, helping highlight her strong inaugural collegiate campaign. Augustinaite ranks fifth overall in the ACC in three-point field goals made and is 8th in ACC games only.

Augustinaite is the only freshman in the league to rank in the top 5 in 3-point field goals made at No. 5 in all games.

As a team, Georgia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC in assists, averaging 15.59 assists per game. Virginia Tech leads the league at 17.04 assists per game, followed by Notre Dame at 16.50 and Virginia at 15.79.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.