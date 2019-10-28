Jackets Conclude Play at ITA Regional Championships

GAINESVILLE, Fla – Georgia Tech men’s tennis concluded play at the ITA Southeast Regional Championships on Monday, with the pairing of Chris Yun and Brandon Freestone coming up short in the doubles main draw semifinal, 6-2, 6-0, to Miami’s Aubone/Hannestand, who went on to win the doubles title.

Pablo Schelcher made it all the way to the singles back draw consolation final, before losing to Georgia’s Erik Grevelius, 6-4, 6-2, on Monday.

“We worked on doubles a bit more before regionals and had some success there,” said head coach Kenny Thorne. “Brandon and Chris played more aggressive doubles and got some good wins. We won a descent amount of singles matches and had some opportunities that slipped away where we could have made big breakthroughs. We still need to get tougher and I know these guys will work. Looking forward to getting the whole team back together and starting the team portion of the year.”

The Jackets will conclude the fall portion of their schedule at the Georgia Southern Championships in Statesboro, Ga., from Nov. 1-3.

Monday Results

Doubles

Main Draw

SF – Aubone/Hannestad (UM) def. Freestone/Yun, 6-2, 6-0

Singles

Back Draw Consolation

F – Erik Grevelius (UGA) def. Pablo Schelcher, 6-4, 6-2

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.