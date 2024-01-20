Jackets Conclude Competition at Vanderbilt Invitational

Nashville, T.N. – The Georgia Tech track & field teams’ end weekend of competition at the Vanderbilt Invitational.

The relay team of Jameson Miller, Sidney McReynolds, Caden Terrell, and Winston Decuir III were top performers for the Jackets on Saturday, securing a second-place time of 3:13.73 in the men’s 4 x 400 event.

In the men’s 1 mile run, Zach Jaeger ran a sixth-place time of 4:06.52.

John Watkins was in the competition today, in the men’s triple jump recording an eighth -place mark of 14.66m (48-1.25).

Helena Lindsay competed in the women’s 1 mile run, recording a third-place time of 4:47.54.

Anna Weatherspoon ran a time of 8.57 seconds in the women’s 60 m hurdles, finishing in fourth place.

In the women’s 800 meters, Kayla Rose placed seventh (2:12.94).

UP NEXT:

Tech will be back in action at the Bob Pollock Invitational on Friday, Jan. 26.

