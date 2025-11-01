Jackets Conclude Alabama Tournament

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis concluded play at the Roberta Alison Fall Classic on Saturday at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. The Yellow Jackets played two rounds of doubles and the final round of singles.

Action got started in the morning with doubles as Tech’s duo of Sabritt Dozier and Eleni Karantali picked up a solid win over South Alabama’s Jana Rovira and Rio Maeda. The Jackets dropped only one game en route to a 6-1 triumph in round two. Given Roach and Olivia Carneiro battled Micha Pierce and Summer Chandler of Tulane, but fell in a hard-fought 6-4 decision. Both doubles teams challenged their opponents in third round action, dropping 6-2 decisions.

A shortened final round of singles action took place following doubles as Carneiro and Dozier both faced opponents from ETSU. Carneiro fell to Ksenija Rage, 6-3, 6-1, while Dozier dropped a tight 6-4, 6-4 decision to Julia Millan.

Up next, select Yellow Jackets will head to Baton Rouge, La., to compete in the ITA Sectional Championships, Nov. 6-9, a direct qualifier to the NCAA Individual Championships later this month.

RESULTS

Third Round Singles

Ksenija Rage (ETSU) def. Olivia Carneiro (GT) 6-3, 6-1

Julia Millan (ETSU) def. Sabritt Dozier (GT) 6-4, 6-4

Doubles Round Two

Sabritt Dozier/Eleni Karantali (GT) def. Jana Rovira/Rio Maeda (South Alabama) 6-1

Micah Pierce/Summer Chandler (Tulane) def. Given Roach/Olivia Carneiro (GT) 6-4

Doubles Round Three

Ksenija Rage/Julia Millan (ETSU) def. Sabritt Dozier/Eleni Karantali (GT) 6-2

Valeriia Avdeeva/Maria Guirguis (Troy) def. Given Roach/Olivia Carneiro (GT) 6-2

