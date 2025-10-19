Jackets Conclude Action at ITA Regionals

LAKE NONA, Fla. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis concluded competition at ITA Southeast Regionals on Sunday, highlighted by a quarterfinal run by Alejandra Cruz. The tournament was played at the USTA National Campus.

Action got underway with the doubles round of 16 with three Georgia Tech tandems looking to advance to the quarterfinals. Scarlett Nicholson and Cruz pushed Georgia’s Hayden Mulberry and Emily Deming to the brink, but dropped a hard-fought match, 8-7 (4). Meanwhile, Eleni Karantali and Sabritt Dozier teamed up to face FAU’s Panna Bartha and Katrin Pavkova, falling, 8-2. Seri Nayuki and Given Roach concluded Tech’s doubles teams in action, falling 8-0 to Melisa Senli and Francesca Miglio of South Florida.

In singles action, Cruz took the court looking to continue her regional run in the quarterfinals, facing Georgia’s Sofia Rojas. The opponents battled back-and-forth in the first set to a 5-all standstill before Rojas won the next two games for the set, 7-5. Rojas carried momentum into the second set, 6-1, to seal the win.

Georgia Tech returns to action at the Roberta Alison Fall Classic, Oct. 31-Nov. 1, in Tuscaloosa.

RESULTS

Singles Quarterfinals

Sofia Rojas (UGA) def. Alejandra Cruz (GT) 7-5, 6-1

Doubles Round of 16

Panna Bartha/Katrin Pavkova (FAU) def. Eleni Karantali/Sabritt Dozier (GT) 8-2

Hayden Mulberry/Emily Deming (UGA) def. Scarlett Nicholson/Alejandra Cruz (GT) 8-7 (7-4)

Melisa Senli/Francesca Miglio (USF) def. Seri Nayuki/Given Roach (GT) 8-0

