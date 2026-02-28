Jackets Conclude 2026 ACC Indoor Championships

BOSTON – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams completed the final day of competition at the 2026 ACC Indoor Championships on Saturday afternoon.

Dalen Penson was the lone finalist from yesterday’s track prelims as he was set to race in the 60m hurdles. He crossed the line at 7.97 to place eighth overall. The freshman ran just four times in the event all season, finishing with sub-eight second times in all four sprints. He holds the second-fastest time in program history at 7.77.

The Jackets saw new personal bests set across both triple jump events as Charlie Crowder soared on his second attempt in the men’s event. He crashed into the pit at 15.16m for his longest jump in his career while Adaora Tagbo landed at 12.63m to clear her previous best by 0.13m in the women’s event. Both jumpers secured ninth-place finishes.

The session moved into the final events with the 3000M and 4x400m relays to close out the weekend. Taylor Wade ran the fastest 200m splits twice towards the home stretch of the race and finished at 8:04.07. This marked his second sub-8:05 minute time in the event in his career and placed fourth in his heat, 14th overall. Sadie Honig dropped out of the women’s 3000M race after the 2600M mark.

The men’s relay team recorded its best time of the season at 3:12.90 in the 4x400m relay. Aaron Jones led the first 400m before Caden Terrell ran the fastest leg of anyone in the heat, taking the lead of the pack before North Carolina reestablished its lead as Sidney McReynolds and Kamren Kennedy completed the second half of the race to finish eighth overall.

The women’s relay squad ran a season-best time of their own in the 4x400m, coming in at 3:51.65. Gracie Marston recorded the fastest Yellow Jacket split at 57.27 with Sarah Noel and McKenzie Blackledge running sub-58.00 second times. Freshman Kendall Johnson anchored the team at 58.61 in her debut conference championship appearance.

The Jackets will open the outdoor season at home with the Yellow Jacket Invitational from March 20-21 at the George C. Griffin Track & Field Facility.

