Jackets Complete Women’s 1-Meter Event at NCAA Zone B

ATHENS, Ga. – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving team completed the first day of the 2026 NCAA Zone B Diving Championships on Sunday afternoon.

Tech had four divers for the first event of the championships in the women’s 1-meter preliminary round. Lizzie Powley recorded the highest score in the first round of dives with a 42.90 off her forward 1.5 somersault 1 twist free. Elisabeth Rockefeller led the squad midway through at 120.20 in 27th place.

Rockefeller and Powley climbed up the leaderboard with 40+ point scores in their final three dives to place just outside the cutoff zone at 21st and 22nd. Rockefeller scored 251.55 with Powley registering a 254.10.

Katie McKyton placed 36th with a final score of 215.35 in her final collegiate appearance. Ava Gilroy was in lockstep with McKyton in 37th, scoring 212.45 points.

Gilroy, Powley, and Rockefeller will return in the women’s 3-meter preliminary session tomorrow at 11:15 a.m. before the men’s 1-meter session begins at 3:40 p.m.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Instagram (GTswimdive), Facebook (Georgia Tech Swim and Dive), X (@GTswimdive) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.