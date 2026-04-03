Jackets Complete Day 1 in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams opened the Pepsi Florida Relays weekend with notable performances on Friday.

Tahir Hines has shined in his sophomore spring campaign, breaking the program hammer throw record at 64.00m in just his second meet of the outdoor season. He came into the day and laid down one of the most consistent and high quality performances in Gainesville.

His first throw cleared the 60m mark at 60.64m, he had never eclipsed 60.00m prior and followed it up with a 62.13m effort on his second throw. His next two throws hit 57.41m and 59.80m before he landed a 61.07m throw on his fifth attempt.

The sophomore’s final attempt was his best of the day at 62.20m to finalize an all-around performance in the circle. He was just one of two throwers to record all six efforts without a fault.

Aseye Srigboh cleared the 1.62m and 1.67m marks in the high jump to secure a top-five finish in the event while Aaron Jones and Sarah Noel each set new personal bests in the 400m hurdles. Jones finished at 52.07, 0.32 faster than his previous best while Noel broke the one-minute mark for the first time in her career at 59.66.

After a lengthy weather delay, Claire Shelton competed in her second 1500M event after her effort in Raleigh was rained off. He came across the line at 4:20.06, just 0.15 seconds off a top-five program time. The sophomore has blossomed onto the scene and continues her amazing run of form.

Tech will feature a full slate of competitors tomorrow with discus and triple jump in the field before sprint and mid-distance events featured across the afternoon.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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