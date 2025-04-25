Jackets Come up Short in Series Opener vs. UVA

THE FLATS – No. 21 Georgia Tech baseball (29-13, 14-8 ACC) found its offense but couldn’t keep Virginia (23-15, 10-9 ACC) off the bases, dropping the series opener, 12-9, on Friday night from inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. After going a season-long four games without a homer, the Tech offense mashed three off the bats of Kyle Lodise, Caleb Daniel and Carson Kerce. But a seven-run fourth inning from UVA proved too much to overcome as Tech suffered its 13th loss of the season.

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

Tech is now 29-13, the best start to a season in six years (since 2019).

The Jackets hit three home runs today, marking the eighth time the team has combined for 3+ long balls this season and first time since the series finale at Stanford (four on April 6), GT is 6-2 in those games.

Georgia Tech is averaging 2.69 doubles per game this season (113 in 42 games) – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.

The Jackets connected for three doubles tonight, bringing the season total to 113, the most in the nation.

Sophomore Kent Schmidt returned to action for the first time since March 18th, hitting a pinch-hit double in the seventh inning.

Twelve runs are tied for the most runs allowed in a game this season.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Sophomore Vahn Lackey matched his career high with a three hit performance tonight – going 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.

matched his career high with a three hit performance tonight – going 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. It was his fourth-career three-hit game and second of ACC play (also at Virginia Tech – March 7).

This was Lackey ’s 19 th multi-hit game of the season, tying him with Drew Burress and Alex Hernandez for the most on the team – all underclassmen.

’s 19 multi-hit game of the season, tying him with and for the most on the team – all underclassmen. Sophomore Carson Kerce recorded his 15th multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4 with a home run. He has reached base multiple times in 26 of Tech’s 42 games this season (62 % of games).

KERCE CRUSHED IT! His second of the year, our second of the inning!! ACCNX – https://t.co/CxQg8jy6rB#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/CPS3fP2t5m — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 26, 2025

Schmidt made his return to the lineup, coming in as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning and hitting his 12 th double of the season, off the wall in left field.

made his return to the lineup, coming in as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning and hitting his 12 double of the season, off the wall in left field. Schmidt has successfully reached base in all 22 of his games played this season and is currently riding a 16-game hitting streak.

has successfully reached base in all 22 of his games played this season and is currently riding a 16-game hitting streak. He is currently at a .54 double-per-game clip, putting him on pace for a team-high 23 doubles had he not missed 20 games with an injury.

Freshman Connor Shouse made his fourth start of the season, and first in the field, playing right field before playing the final two innings at first base. He would stretch his on-base streak to seven games with a 1-for-3 game, hitting his first double of the season and coming around to score twice.

made his fourth start of the season, and first in the field, playing right field before playing the final two innings at first base. He would stretch his on-base streak to seven games with a 1-for-3 game, hitting his first double of the season and coming around to score twice. This was Shouse ’s second multi-run game of the season and his first in ACC play.

’s second multi-run game of the season and his first in ACC play. Junior Kyle Lodise launched his team-leading 14th HR of the season in the fourth inning. It was his first home run since returning from an injury that forced him to miss five games (April 6 – April 18).

𝗢𝗛 𝗟𝗢𝗗𝗜 𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗔 💣@KyleLodise with his 14th HR of the season makes it a three-run inning 101 mph / 36 degrees / 361 ft ACCNX – https://t.co/CxQg8jyEh9#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/5OCuyHqx46 — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 25, 2025

Freshman Caleb Daniel extended his on-base streak to eight games with a 1-for-4 game, driving in two RBI and scoring a run with a home run in the ninth.

Robs a homer in the first, hits a homer in the ninth!@calebdd25 reaches down to get his 5th 💣 of the season ACCNX – https://t.co/CxQg8jy6rB#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/aqQBDIrIza — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 26, 2025

It was his 5 th HR of the season, bringing Tech’s freshman HR total to 23 – led by 10 from Alex Hernandez . GT had 32 homers from freshman last year, headlined by a freshman record 25 from Burress .

HR of the season, bringing Tech’s freshman HR total to 23 – led by 10 from . GT had 32 homers from freshman last year, headlined by a freshman record 25 from . The home run wasn’t even his greatest highlight of the night, as Daniel flashed the leather, robbing a UVA home run on the first pitch of the game.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Sophomore Tate McKee made his 11 th straight Friday start, pitching 3.1 innings, his shortest outing of the season. He would suffer the loss, falling to 5-2 for the year.

made his 11 straight Friday start, pitching 3.1 innings, his shortest outing of the season. He would suffer the loss, falling to 5-2 for the year. Freshman Jake Lankie settled things down in the 7 th inning, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. It was his second straight scoreless appearance in ACC play, pitching at least two innings on both occasions.

settled things down in the 7 inning, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. It was his second straight scoreless appearance in ACC play, pitching at least two innings on both occasions. His 4.2 straight scoreless innings is the longest stretch of his young career.

Freshman Jackson Blakely turned some heads in the ninth, collecting the final three outs of the game for Tech on 11 pitches.

turned some heads in the ninth, collecting the final three outs of the game for Tech on 11 pitches. He keeps his ERA at 0.00 through two appearances since recovering from Tommy John surgery.

UP NEXT­­

The Jackets will hope to take the second game of the series with Virginia. First pitch is set for 4:02 p.m. tomorrow, April 26th. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. Tickets are available at ramblinwreck.com/tickets

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.