Jackets Collect 4-2 Senior Day Win Over Florida State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis secured a gritty 4-2 victory over Florida State Sunday to wrap up the 2026 spring slate at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

After falling in doubles action, the Yellow Jackets (10-9, 4-4 ACC) battled through singles action, taking four of the five decisions against the Seminoles (4-14, 0-8 ACC) en route to a ninth win on home court this season.

Florida State managed to get the doubles point before Alejandra Cruz and Seri Nayuki – the 77th-ranked duo in the country – grinded out a 7-6 (7-5) win on court one to avoid the doubles sweep.

In singles action, Cruz cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 victory on court one, completing a two-win senior day for the Mexico City native. Given Roach then added a swift victory on court three, 6-2, 6-2, to put the Jackets ahead. The Seminoles evened the score at two apiece before Taly Licht took home an impressive three-set win, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, placing the Jackets in front again. In another three-set match, Nayuki clinched the win on court four, 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.

Doubles

No. 77 Alejandra Cruz/Seri Nayuki (GT) def. Eva Shaw/Abby Kelliher (FSU) 7-6 (7-5) Kristyna Lavickova/Tina Li (FSU) def. Taly Licht/Sabritt Dozier (GT) 7-5 Cade Cricchio/Mary Boyce Deatherage (FSU) def. Given Roach/Eleni Karantali (GT) 6-4

Order of finish: 3,2,1

Singles

No. 66 Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Eva Shaw (FSU) 6-3, 6-2 Taly Licht (GT) def. Mary Boyce Deatherage (FSU) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, Given Roach (GT) def. Tina Li (FSU) 6-2, 6-2 Seri Nayuki (GT) def. Abby Kelliher (FSU) 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 Kristyna Lavickova (FSU) def. Olivia Carneiro (GT) 6-2, 6-2 Eleni Karantali (GT) vs. Cade Cricchio (FSU) 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 1-1, unfinished

Order of finish: 1,3,5,2,4

Tech returns to the road Friday, April 3 for a showdown with No. 24 Duke at 5:00 p.m.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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