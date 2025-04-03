Jackets Close Road Swing at Louisville, Notre Dame

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis concludes this four-match road swing visiting Louisville and Notre Dame on Friday and Sunday, respectively, for its final regular season road contests of the year.



No. 26 GEORGIA TECH (11-8, 5-4 ACC) at LOUISVILLE (10-7, 2-6 ACC)

Friday, April 4, 2025 | 4 p.m. | Louisville, Ky. | Bass-Rudd Tennis Center

No. 26 GEORGIA TECH (11-8, 5-4 ACC) at No. 30 NOTRE DAME (15-4, 5-3 ACC)

Sunday, April 6, 2025 | 11 a.m. | Notre Dame, Ind. | Eck Tennis Pavilion

Georgia Tech looks to get back to winning ways this weekend in its final road matches of the season. The Yellow Jackets split a pair of road matches last weekend, picking up a win at Wake Forest before dropping a heartbreaker at No. 11 NC State. After collecting a trio of ranked wins, sophomore Scarlett Nicholson was tabbed the ACC Player of the Week and jumped to No. 36 in the latest ITA national singles rankings.

Louisville enters the weekend off a 4-0 sweep at Virginia Tech for its second conference win of the season. The Cardinals picked up their first league win in a 4-3 decision at Florida State in March and open a four-match homestand on Friday to close regular season action. Alice Otis leads the Cardinals at the top singles position with an 8-6 overall record, while Germany Davis and Allie Gretkowski boast team-best nine wins each. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series against Louisville, 9-0.

Notre Dame had a three-match win streak snapped at Virginia to split a pair of matches last weekend. The Fighting Irish boast a 10-2 record when competing at home this season with their only losses coming against No. 17 Ohio State and No. 15 NC State. Nibi Ghosh owns a perfect 5-0 conference singles record for Notre Dame, competing mainly at the No. 4 and 5 positions. Georgia Tech has taken the last 11 meetings against Notre Dame dating back to 2014 and leads the all-time series, 16-4.

ITA RANKINGS

Singles

No. 36 Scarlett Nicholson – Georgia Tech

No. 79 Akari Matsuno – Notre Dame

No. 104 Alejandra Cruz – Georgia Tech

Doubles

No. 57 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach – Georgia Tech

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.



