Jackets Close Out Indoor Regular Season

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams wrapped up the indoor regular season with multiple event victories and numerous personal bests set on Saturday afternoon.

Kendall Ward was looking to return to form after her hot start to the indoor campaign. She cleared the first three benchmarks in just four jumps and was set to battle with Alabama’s Katelyn Adel for the high jump event win. Ward soared and completed the 1.74m mark in her first attempt to secure the advantage as Adel required a second attempt.

Ward and Adel were unable to clear the 1.77m height after three attempts, giving the high jump win to the Yellow Jackets. 1.74m was Ward’s highest indoor mark since last year’s Tiger Paw Invitational. She earned her fourth career event win, first of the indoor season.

The Jackets ran riot in the 3000m events, highlighted by the men’s crew with six Tech runners locking down the top-six spots. Taylor Wade was the first runner to cross the line at 8:08.38 with Billy Carlton and Matt Castronuovo finishing in the podium places and recording personal best times.

Joey Sandel placed fourth overall with Nathan Solomon finishing fifth in his season debut. Freshman Wyatt Windham won his heat by nearly three seconds at 8:19.79, his personal best and placed sixth overall.

Claire Shelton finished off an incredible weekend, coming across the line second overall at 9:31.26 in the women’s 3000m. She led all collegiate athletes in the event and also recorded her personal best. Hannah Schemmel completed the Yellow Jacket 2-3 with a third place finish, her first podium finish of the season.

Kamren Kennedy and Cooper Timberman placed inside the top-10 in the men’s 800m event, Kennedy locked down his personal best at 1:51.90 in eighth place with Timberman in 10th. Gracie Marston and Lottie Chappell finished within a second of their top-five school performance marks set at the Bob Pollock Invitational to place 13th and 15th in the women’s 800m.

Caden Terrell and Aaron Jones each set new personal bests in the men’s 200m. Terrell improved to 21.66 to shave off 0.16 seconds while Jones broke into a sub-22 second time at 21.94, two-tenths of a second faster.

Georgia Tech concludes the indoor regular season and will turn the attention towards the ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships from February 26-28 in Boston, Massachusetts.

