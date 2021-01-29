Jackets Close Out Day One of Bob Pollock Invite

Day One Results THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track & field closed out the opening day of the 2021 Bob Pollock Invitational with high-caliber performances by junior hurdler Taylor Grimes, sophomore jumper Attallah Smith and junior vaulter Olivia Moore, each collecting top-25 marks in the country at the time of publication. The Yellow Jackets laced it up against a stacked field including host Clemson, Florida State, Miami and Virginia Tech. Auburn, Charleston Southern, Coastal Carolina, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Northern Colorado, South Carolina, Tennessee, UAB and Wofford. Grimes came in at 8.31 in the 60m hurdle finals, taking sixth-place in the loaded field, earning a tie for the 15th best mark in NCAA Division I. Grimes qualified for finals clocking in at 8.34, only to turn around and produce her best time of the 2021 indoor season so far.

Smith took third in the long jump leaping to 6.03m/19’9.50” on her third attempt, giving her a tie for the 25th best leap in the nation, and a PR in that event. In the pole vault Moore made podium with a third-place showing, clearing a mark of 4.10m/13’5.25” tying the 20th best height in the country. Moore cleared that height on just her second attempt, making it the second highest mark she has cleared. On the men’s end of things the Jackets were led by sophomore Jameson Miller and true freshman Devin Wade. Miller recorded the second-best time of his collegiate career in the 400m, coming in at 48.82 to take 16th-place. In his first collegiate indoor mile Wade crossed the finish line at 4:15.70 to take seventh-place. Wade was joined by fellow true freshman John Higinbotham in the top-10 in the men’s mile coming in at 4:18.67.