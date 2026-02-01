Jackets Capture Two Wins in Sunday Doubleheader

THE FLATS – A Sunday doubleheader to open February saw Georgia Tech women’s tennis defeat Chattanooga and Jacksonville State, 6-1 and 4-0, respectively, at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

The day started with a 6-1 win over Chattanooga. Tech rallied after losing the doubles point, sweeping the singles matches for the victory.

Against Jacksonville State, Tech took the doubles point in just two matches. With the two teams playing to clinch, the Jackets won three singles matches in two sets each to take the 4-0 victory over the Gamecocks.

Georgia Tech def. Chattanooga, 6-1

Alejandra Cruz, Licht, Carneiro, and Sabritt Dozier all secured their singles wins against UTC in just two games while Seri Nayuki rallied back to defeat Zara Burns, 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-2).

Tech swept the singles matches against the Mocs after dropping the doubles point. Olivia Carneiro and Taly Licht won the lone doubles match for the Jackets against UTC, 6-2, over Savannah Presson and Emma Pedretti.

Doubles

Addison Iacono/Rufaro Magarira (UTC) def. Alejandra Cruz/Seri Nayuki (GT) 6-1 Olivia Carneiro/Taly Licht (GT) def. Savannah Presson/Emma Pedretti (UTC) 6-2 Jordan Fenton/Ella Mancuso (UTC) def. Given Roach/Eleni Karantali (GT) 7-6 (6-4)

Order of finish: 1,2,3

Singles

Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Addison Iacono (UTC) 6-2, 6-3 Taly Licht (GT) def. Rufaro Magarira (UTC) 6-2, 6-2 Given Roach (GT) def. Savannah Presson (UTC) 6-1, 6-1 Olivia Carneiro (GT) def. Emma Pedretti (UTC) 6-2, 6-3 Seri Nayuki (GT) def. Zara Burns (UTC) 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-2) Sabritt Dozier (GT) def. Jordan Fenton (UTC) 6-0, 6-4

Order of finish: 3,2,4,1,6,5

Georgia Tech def. Jacksonville State, 4-0

Roach and Karatanli blew past Angeles Rodriguez-Rizo and Sae Kaneko, 6-1, for the first doubles victory of the second match. Cruz and Nayuki then defeated Polina Ramenskaja and Aneka Patel, 6-2, to seal Tech’s doubles point.

Dozier picked up the first singles win for Tech against the Gamecocks with a pair of 6-1 wins over Alba Roche. Licht followed to get the Jackets one point away from clinching, 6-1, 6-2 over Isabella Sambola. Carneiro got past Angeles Rodriguez-Rizo, 6-1, 7-5, to win the match for the Ramblin’ Wreck.

Doubles

Alejandra Cruz/Seri Nayuki (GT) def. Polina Ramenskaja/Aneka Patel (JSU) 6-2 livia Carneiro/Taly Licht (GT) vs. Irene Artigas/Isabella Sambola (JSU) 5-5 Given Roach/Eleni Karantali (GT) def. Angeles Rodriguez-Rizo/Sae Kaneko (JSU) 6-1

Order of finish: 3,1

Singles

Alejandra Cruz (GT) vs. Polina Ramenskaja (JSU) 7-5, 4-1 Taly Licht (GT) def. Isabella Sambola (JSU) 6-1, 6-2 Given Roach (GT) vs. Irene Artigas (JSU) 6-2, 4-4 Olivia Carneiro (GT) def. Angeles Rodriguez-Rizo (JSU) 6-1, 7-5 Sabritt Dozier (GT) def. Alba Roche (JSU) 6-1, 6-1 Eleni Karantali (GT) vs. Sae Kaneko (JSU) 6-3, 5-4

Order of finish: 5,2,4

Tech travels to Columbia, S.C. for a showdown with South Carolina at 1:30 p.m. The Jackets return to Ken Byers Tennis Complex Saturday, Feb. 14 for a doubleheader against Mississippi State and Rutgers beginning at 11 a.m. Admission is free for all 2026 Georgia Tech women’s tennis matches.

