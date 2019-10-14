Jackets Capture Singles and Doubles Titles on Day Three

Full Results | Photo Gallery

THE FLATS – The Jackets wrapped up day three of the Georgia Tech Invitational on Monday, with freshman Keshav Chopra winning the Olde Gold singles draw title, while the duo of senior Chris Yun and junior Brandon Freestone nabbed the Navy draw doubles crown.

Yun and Freestone defeated Ignatowich/Scraberg (Vanderbilt), 7-6 in a tight match to start the day, while Chopra battled hard against Macsen Sisam (Vanderbilt), taking the first set 6-3, before falling in the second, 5-7. But Chopra would rally to take the match in a 6-2 third set.

The Jackets picked up two more singles wins on the day, with Freestone topping Stephen Madonia (Miami), 6-3, 4-6, 10-5, and freshman Marcus McDaniel beating Gabriel Diez Freire (Clemson), 6-0, 1-0, ret.

This invitational marks the end of a stretch of three tournaments over the last three weekends for the Jackets.

“In order for a team to be a good team, we need different players stepping up,” said head coach Kenny Thorne. “The first week we had Pablo [Schelcher] and Marcus winning titles at UGA. Andres [Martin] beat three ranked players in Tulsa last week. And this week we had Keshav winning singles and Brandon and Chris winning doubles. We are looking forward to getting Carlos [Divar], Zummy [Bauer] and Cole [Gromley] back healthy to start more work on our doubles lineup.”

Thorne continued, “We have played three weekends in a row so we are ready for a weekend off. Overall, I’m very proud of all our guys and how they are fighting to find ways to win whether feeling well or not, which is an important concept for any team.”

The Jackets will be back in action at the ITA Regional Championships in Gainesville, Fla., from Oct. 24-27.

Monday Results

Doubles

Olde Gold Draw

C – Freire/Liu (Clemson) def. Schelcher/Chopra (Georgia Tech), 7-5

Navy Draw

F – Yun/Freestone (Georgia Tech) def. Ignatowich/Scraberg (Vanderbilt), 7-6

Singles

Olde Gold Draw

F – Keshav Chopra (Georgia Tech) def. Macsen Sisam (Vanderbilt), 6-3, 5-7, 6-2

C – Marcus McDaniel (Georgia Tech) def. Gabriel Diez Freire (Clemson), 6-0, 1-0, ret.

Navy Draw

C – Brandon Freestone (Georgia Tech) def. Stephen Madonia (Miami), 6-3, 4-6, 10-5

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.