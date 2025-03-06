Jackets Breeze Past Hokies in ACC Tournament, 72-57

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech dominated the second half to pull away with a 72-57 victory over Virginia Tech in the second round of the 2025 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday afternoon in the First Horizon Coliseum. Tonie Morgan led a trio of Yellow Jackets in double-figures. The Yellow Jackets (22-9) led by as many as seven points in the second quarter, but the teams stood tied at halftime after the Hokies closed the frame with a 13-6 spurt, setting up a 32-32 standstill. But Georgia Tech answered in the second half, outscoring Virginia Tech, 40-25, including a dominating 24-14 fourth quarter, and shot 50.0 percent in the final 20 minutes to capture the win.

Tonie Morgan led Georgia Tech with 19 points, while adding six rebounds and five assists. Photo courtesy of ACC

Virginia Tech (18-12) took its final lead of the game off back-to-back buckets early in the third quarter for a 37-36 edge, but Morgan took charge and returned the permanent lead to the Jackets with a bucket at the 5:43 mark of the third period. Georgia Tech held a two-possession lead, 48-43, entering the fourth quarter before the Hokies cut it back to 50-48 with 8:28 to play. It was Morgan once again that answered, igniting a 22-4 Yellow Jacket run to close the game. Kara Dunn broke open a double-digit Yellow Jacket lead with a triple as Dani Carnegie followed with another three-pointer to put GT ahead, 63-48. The Hokies were held to just one field goal over the final eight minutes as the Jackets shot 62.5 percent in the period, including a 4-for-7 efficiency from three-point range. Morgan led a trio of Jackets in double-figures with 19 points, followed by Dunn (16) and Carnegie (15). The Jackets were helped by a dominating effort on the glass, winning the rebounding battle, 46-32, paced by Dunn, Carnegie and Kayla Blackshear all with nine rebounds apiece. Morgan put together a solid stat line with six rebounds and a team-high five assists. Virginia Tech was paced by Rose Micheaux with 19 points and Matilda Ekh with 17 points. The Hokies were limited to a 3-for-7 effort at the free throw line and shot 38.1 percent from the field. Georgia Tech secured a spot in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals for the first time since 2022 and will face top-seeded, and seventh-ranked, NC State on Friday, March 7. Tip is slated for 1:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Freshman Dani Carnegie was recognized pregame for winning ACC Sixth Player of the Year. Photo courtesy of ACC