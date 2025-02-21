Jackets Begin Homestand with 4-Game Series vs. Marshall

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD
Feb. 21-24, 2025 • 2 PM, 2 PM, 1 PM, 1 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Ticket Information | Parking | Promotions
Probable Starting Pitchers
Friday – Tate McKee 0-0 RHP (GT) vs. Bryce Blevins 0-0 LHP (Marshall)
Saturday – Brady Jones 0-0 RHP (GT) vs. Griffin Miller 0-0 RHP (Marshall)
Sunday – Riley Stanford 0-0 RHP (GT) vs. Fenix DigGiacomo 0-1 RHP (Marshall)
Monday – TBA vs. TBA
Friday – 2 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Jack Sadighian
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Saturday – 2 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Jack Sadighian
Analyst: Harrison Fant
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Sunday – 1 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Bryce Gaubert
Analyst: Harrison Fant
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Monday – 1 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
Analyst: Nathan McCreary
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
SERIES STATS
Overall: GT leads, 1-0
Home: GT leads, 1-0
Last Game: Tech won the only previous meeting between the two schools, 11-3 on Feb. 18, 2017. The Jackets hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in that game, including one off the bat of #ProJacket Joey Bart.
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORYLINES
- Georgia Tech baseball returns to Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium this weekend for a four-game series against Marshall.
- The series begins a season-long 9-game homestand for the Jackets, featuring nine games in 12 days against Marshall (Feb. 21-24), West Georgia (Feb. 26), Western Michigan (Feb. 28-March 2) and Kennesaw St. (March 4).
- Tech is hoping to advance to 5-0 for the 3rd season in a row (14th time in Danny Hall era), 6-0 for the 3rd season in a row (10th time in Danny Hall era), 7-0 for the first time since 2023 (7th time in Danny Hall era) and would become 8-0 with a sweep – first time since 2023 (6th time in Danny Hall era).
- The Yellow Jackets return 15 players from last year’s roster including 5 starters from the Regional Final.
- Headlining the returners is 2024 National Freshman of the Year and No. 1 sophomore in college baseball (according to Perfect Game), Drew Burress. Burress has been dubbed a preseason 1st team all-American by multiple outlets for 2025 & is currently the NCAAs active leader in slugging percentage across all divisions (.807).
- Burress kicked off his sophomore encore with a walk-off grand slam last Saturday, his first walk off HR at GT. He followed that with a solo shot at Georgia Southern, a part of GT’s first back-to-back homers of the season after Kyle Lodise launched his first as a Jacket one at-bat prior.
- The Jackets feature 10 transfers and 15 freshman – the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation according to Perfect Game – Tech’s highest ranked class since PG started ranking in 2011.
- The class features 3 players ranked in PG’s National top-100: Drew Rogers (Catcher – No. 23), Connor Shouse (RHP/INF – No. 83), Alex Hernandez (RHP/INF – No. 96). It also contains one draft pick – Cole Royer – drafted in the 20th round (601st overall) by the Yankees).
- Head Coach Danny Hall enters his 32nd season at GT and his 38th year as a college head coach. He currently has 1,415 career wins – the 11th most all-time and 2nd most among active NCAA head coaches after South Carolina hired Paul Mainieri (1,509) out of retirement this season.
- GT swept Old Dominion on Opening Weekend, the 4th straight opening weekend sweep. Followed by a midweek win at Georgia Southern to improve to 4-0 for the third year in a row and 14th time under Coach Hall.
- The pitching staff has been the highlight of the season, allowing only nine runs over the opening series, a 10-run improvement after averaging 19 runs allowed over the previous three opening series sweeps.
- The Jacket pitchers have struck out a total of 52 batters – the most Ks through 4 games this century.
- Tech’s 13.0 K/9 ranks 10th in the nation among teams with at least 30 innings pitched.
- GT’s bullpen has been nearly flawless, pitching 25.0 innings with a 1.44 ERA and 44 Ks to just 9 BBs
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.