Jackets Begin Fall at Blue Gray National Tennis Classic

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team will begin the fall campaign at the 77th annual Blue Gray National Tennis Classic this weekend in Montgomery, Alabama.

Blue Gray National Tennis Classic

September 12-14

Lagoon Park Tennis Center

Day 1 Schedule Below

Blue Draw: Christophe Clement, Hidde Schoenmakers

Gray Draw: Richard Biagiotti, Elias Shokry

Teams: Georgia Tech, Alabama, Auburn, Boise State, Clemson, North Alabama, Rice, Tulane

The format of the competition will see four players from each of the eight schools split into the two draws, the blue and gray draws. Two players from each team will square off in doubles play against another side to decide the first point before playing two singles matches with the first team to clinch two victories winning the match. All pairings will play one match each day from Friday through Sunday.

Christophe Clement and Hidde Schoenmakers will represent Georgia Tech in the blue draw while Richard Biagiotti and Elias Shokry will compete in the gray draw.

Tech returns six players from last season’s squad including five players who represented the Jackets in conference play. Georgia Tech finished 2024-25 ranked as the 51st team in the nation and seventh ranked team in the region according to ITA.

Clement was ranked as the No. 53 player in the nation in the 2025 ITA Preseason Singles rankings while himself and Gianluca Carlini filed in as the No. 66 doubles pairing in the nation in the doubles poll.

BLUE DRAW:

Christophe Clement/Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) vs. Vit Kalina/Matic Kriznik (ALA) – 10 a.m. ET

FOLLOWING DOUBLES PLAY:

#53 Christophe Clement (GT) vs. Vit Kalina (ALA)

Hidde Schoenmakers (GT) vs. Matic Kriznik (ALA)

GRAY DRAW:

Richard Biagiotti/Elias Shokry (GT) vs. Idriss Haddouch/Steward Aronson (BSU) – 2 p.m. ET

FOLLOWING DOUBLES PLAY:

Richard Biagiotti (GT) vs. Idriss Haddouch (BSU)

Elias Shokry (GT) vs. Stewart Aronson (BSU)

