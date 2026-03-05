Jackets Battle No. 16 Notre Dame and Louisville in Road Weekend

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team will continue its road conference slate with matches against No. 16 Notre Dame and Louisville this weekend.

#45 Georgia Tech at #16 Notre Dame

Friday, March 6

5 p.m.

Eck Tennis Pavilion

#45 Georgia Tech at #44 Louisville

Sunday, March 8

12 p.m.

Bass-Rudd Tennis Center

STORYLINES:

Tech holds an 8-4 record through the opening half of the season. The Jackets have notched notable victories over No. 59 Liberty, No. 69 Samford, No. 72 Texas Tech, and North Alabama. Tech dropped road matches to No. 4 Wake Forest and No. 23 NC State.

The Jackets hold a three-match winning streak over Notre Dame while taking victories over Louisville in three of the last four meetings. The Jackets have won the last three matches in conference play against the Cardinals, splitting the last two meetings in the ACC Championships over the last two years.

Christophe Clement has claimed five singles wins on Court 1 this season and has won 10 of the 12 sets in completed matches. Freshman Hidde Schoenmakers has two singles win on Courts 1 and 2 while sophomore Gianluca Carlini was unbeaten over the weekend to start ACC play with two set wins.

The Jackets’ backcourt has been clinical with Jonathan Irwanto leading the way with eight singles wins on Courts 3-4. Elias Shokry has claimed six wins on Courts 4-5 as Richard Biagiotti holds seven victories on Courts 5-6.

Full Steam Ahead

