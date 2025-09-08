Jackets Announce Fall Tournament Slate

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis is set to compete in seven tournaments this fall as the schedule was announced on Monday. For the second consecutive season, the fall slate will culminate with the NCAA Individual Championships in November.

Tech will open the fall by making a repeat appearance at the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic this weekend, while several team members will also travel to the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic in Montgomery, Ala. Both tournaments are set to take place Sept. 12-14.

Select Jackets will then head to Cary, N.C., Sept. 20-28, to take part in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American Championships. It will be the first of three opportunities for Yellow Jackets to earn direct qualification into the NCAA Individual Championships in November.

Georgia Tech then travels to Lake Nona, Fla., for another pathway to NCAAs at the ITA Southeast Regionals, Oct. 16-20. The final direct qualifying tournament will be the ITA Sectional Championships, Nov. 6-9, hosted by LSU in Baton Rouge.

Additionally, the Jackets will head to Tuscaloosa to participate in the Roberta Alison Fall Classic, Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

In its second year of a two-year pilot program, the fall season will end with the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships. The 2025 edition will be held at the USTA National Campus in Lake Nona, Fla., Nov. 19-24.

Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns five letterwinners from last season’s squad that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Athens regional. The Jackets also welcome a trio of newcomers in Sabritt Dozier (Atlanta, Ga.), Eleni Karantali (Athens, Greece) and Seri Nayuki (Chiba, Japan).

