Jackets ACC Schedule Announced

2020-21 Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball ACC Schedule (subject to change)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball will play a 20-game Atlantic Coast Conference slate for the 2020-21 season as announced by the ACC Wednesday morning. The Yellow Jackets play four games in December, beginning with hosting Boston College at McCamish Pavilion on Dec. 9 before visiting No. 22 Notre Dame on Dec. 13.

A pair of home games close out the month for the Jackets as Miami (Dec. 17) and No. 8 NC State (Dec. 31) visit The Flats. Tech’s ACC home slate also features three games in January – Virginia Tech (Jan. 10), No. 23 Syracuse (Jan. 14) and Duke (Jan. 24) – and four games in February. The Yellow Jackets will play host to Clemson (Feb. 4), Wake Forest (Feb. 7), Florida State (Feb. 18) and will close the regular season hosting Pittsburgh (Feb. 28).

The Jackets will play back-to-back road games to open January, traveling to No. 22 Notre Dame (Jan. 3) and Clemson (Jan. 7). Tech will also visit Virginia (Jan. 17), Wake Forest (Jan. 21), Miami (Jan. 28) and Florida State (Jan. 31). Road games at No. 5 Louisville (Feb. 11), Boston College (Feb. 21) and North Carolina (Feb. 25) are also slated the Jackets.

Tip times and television coverage will be announced at a later date. Ticket information for the Yellow Jackets home schedule is being finalized and will be announced in the near future.