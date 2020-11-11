Jackets ACC Schedule Announced

2020-21 Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball ACC Schedule (subject to change)
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball will play a 20-game Atlantic Coast Conference slate for the 2020-21 season as announced by the ACC Wednesday morning. The Yellow Jackets play four games in December, beginning with hosting Boston College at McCamish Pavilion on Dec. 9 before visiting No. 22 Notre Dame on Dec. 13.
A pair of home games close out the month for the Jackets as Miami (Dec. 17) and No. 8 NC State (Dec. 31) visit The Flats. Tech’s ACC home slate also features three games in January – Virginia Tech (Jan. 10), No. 23 Syracuse (Jan. 14) and Duke (Jan. 24) – and four games in February. The Yellow Jackets will play host to Clemson (Feb. 4), Wake Forest (Feb. 7), Florida State (Feb. 18) and will close the regular season hosting Pittsburgh (Feb. 28).
The Jackets will play back-to-back road games to open January, traveling to No. 22 Notre Dame (Jan. 3) and Clemson (Jan. 7). Tech will also visit Virginia (Jan. 17), Wake Forest (Jan. 21), Miami (Jan. 28) and Florida State (Jan. 31). Road games at No. 5 Louisville (Feb. 11), Boston College (Feb. 21) and North Carolina (Feb. 25) are also slated the Jackets.
Tip times and television coverage will be announced at a later date. Ticket information for the Yellow Jackets home schedule is being finalized and will be announced in the near future.
Georgia Tech was predicted to finish fifth in the ACC by a poll of the league’s head coaches on Tuesday after finishing with a 10-8 conference record in 2019-20. The Jackets, led by seniors Lorela Cubaj and Kierra Fletcher, return a core nucleus from last season’s squad, while welcoming six newcomers. A 6-4 forward, Cubaj returns as the team’s leading rebounder, averaging 7.7 rebounds per game a year ago, while Fletcher, a 5-9 guard, averaged 10.2 points per game as a junior.
Tech also returns juniors Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, a 5-7 guard who averaged 9.1 points and 4.3 rebounds, and 5-9 guard Sarah Bates, who appeared in 17 games for the Jackets last season. Also back for Tech is 6-5 sophomore center Nerea Hermosa, who started 15 games last season and averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
GEORGIA TECH 2020-21 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ACC SCHEDULE
*All opponents, sites and dates are subject to change in accordance with health and safety guidelines
*All times and TV designations will be announced in the near future
|Dec. 9
|Wed.
|Boston College
|TBA
|TBA
|Dec. 13
|Sun.
|at Notre Dame
|TBA
|TBA
|Dec. 17
|Thurs.
|Miami
|TBA
|TBA
|Dec. 31
|Thurs.
|NC State
|TBA
|TBA
|Jan. 3
|Sun.
|at Notre Dame
|TBA
|TBA
|Jan. 7
|Thurs.
|at Clemson
|TBA
|TBA
|Jan. 10
|Sun.
|Virginia Tech
|TBA
|TBA
|Jan. 14
|Thurs.
|Syracuse
|TBA
|TBA
|Jan. 17
|Sun.
|at Virginia
|TBA
|TBA
|Jan. 21
|Thurs.
|at Wake Forest
|TBA
|TBA
|Jan. 24
|Sun.
|Duke
|TBA
|TBA
|Jan. 28
|Thurs.
|at Miami
|TBA
|TBA
|Jan. 31
|Sun.
|at Florida State
|TBA
|TBA
|Feb. 4
|Thurs.
|Clemson
|TBA
|TBA
|Feb. 7
|Sun.
|Wake Forest
|TBA
|TBA
|Feb. 11
|Thurs.
|at Louisville
|TBA
|TBA
|Feb. 18
|Thurs.
|Florida State
|TBA
|TBA
|Feb. 21
|Sun.
|at Boston College
|TBA
|TBA
|Feb. 25
|Thurs.
|at North Carolina
|TBA
|TBA
|Feb. 28
|Sun.
|Pittsburgh
|TBA
|TBA
|March 3-7
|Wed.-Sun.
|ACC Tournament (Greensboro, N.C.)
|TBA
|TBA
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
