Jacket Roundup: Women's Basketball

With just about three weeks until the official tipoff of the 2020-21 season, Georgia Tech women’s basketball continues preseason preparation. Catch up with the Jackets through this week’s social media roundup.

Follow @GTWBB on Twitter and Instagram for all the action.

The Countdown Continues 🔜⏳ pic.twitter.com/OscZ2S1F0a — Georgia Tech Women's Basketball (@GTWBB) November 1, 2020

Back in March, @NellOnWheels won the @ATLTipoffClub award for Coach of the Year, an honor she physically received last week! During the @GTFootball game, coach was officially honored for her accomplishment! 🏀🐝 pic.twitter.com/q1qdgu68TZ — Georgia Tech Women's Basketball (@GTWBB) November 1, 2020

When you have players the speak multiple languages, you flip the script and play a little game we like to call "Say Whaaaaat?" Trust us, you'll want to see this 🏀🐝😂 @kierrafletch3 @lottamajj pic.twitter.com/b70afq0JvO — Georgia Tech Women's Basketball (@GTWBB) October 30, 2020

Her energy every day is UNMATCHED! Don't believe us? Follow a day in the life of @LorelaCubaj Part 2 🏀🐝 pic.twitter.com/rZe9z2ZaRW — Georgia Tech Women's Basketball (@GTWBB) October 28, 2020

Her energy every day is UNMATCHED! Don't believe us? Follow a day in the life of @LorelaCubaj ! Part 1 🏀🐝 pic.twitter.com/e6fTKk4Eba — Georgia Tech Women's Basketball (@GTWBB) October 28, 2020