Irwanto Heads to ITA Sectionals

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team will send Jonathan Irwanto to the 2025 ITA South Sectional Championship for a chance to secure an NCAA singles championship qualifier spot.

ITA South Sectional Championships

Irwanto will be the lone representative for the Yellow Jackets as a singles entry. The junior has claimed eight singles wins in first full-season with Georgia Tech, six wins coming over players from ranked teams from last season. Irwanto’s most impressive win of the fall campaign came at the ITA Regional Championships over Georgia’s No. 80 Arda Azakara 6-2, 6-2.

The four semifinalists and two quarterfinal playoff winners will qualify for the 2025 Singles Championship, six players from each of the four total sections. This is the final opportunity on offer for the 2025 NCAA Individual Championships in Orlando, Florida from November 19-23.

