Irwanto Earns First Career ITA Ranking

THE FLATS – Jonathan Irwanto was named to the first ITA Singles Rankings list of the spring as announced on Wednesday afternoon. He is ranked at No. 122 and becomes the third different singles player to be ranked this season.

Irwanto kicked off his spring campaign with three consecutive singles wins, securing six of the last seven sets played. He battled a tough third set against Liberty’s Siwanat Auytayakul on Court 3 and emerged victorious 7-5 and clinched the team victory.

He brushed through Wofford’s Parker Mariencheck with a pair of 6-2 sets before defeating Georgia Southern’s Willy Mararchi, 6-3, 6-4, on Court 4. He remains unbeaten through his first four singles matches.

The junior has claimed 11 wins just five months into his career at Tech, seven wins coming over players from ranked teams from last season. Irwanto’s most impressive win of the fall campaign came at the ITA Regional Championships over Georgia’s No. 80 Arda Azakara 6-2, 6-2.

Irwanto and the Jackets will continue their non-conference homestand with a Friday doubleheader with Charlotte at 11 a.m. and Tennessee Tech at 4 p.m.

