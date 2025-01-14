Inside The Chart: Georgia Tech vs. Clemson

By Andy Demetra | Voice of the Yellow Jackets SMU may have to stand for Short Memory University. A season high in turnovers committed and three-pointers allowed made for a rough trip to Dallas for Georgia Tech (8-9, 2-4 ACC), which could never get in sync in a 93-71 loss to SMU. The ACC requires a fast metabolism after losses. Digest the lessons, replenish your energy, and don’t let a defeat weigh you down, no matter how dispiriting it may feel. Another opportunity awaits Georgia Tech on Tuesday, and a clear head will be critical when it faces one of the league’s top teams in Clemson (13-4, 5-1 ACC) at McCamish Pavilion. Yet as much as they’d benefit from a short memory, the Yellow Jackets won’t want to forget this: the last time they played at home, they set a season high in field goal percentage in three straight games. Enjoy your pre-tip reads before Georgia Tech seeks some late-night rejuvenation against the Tigers (9 p.m. ET, Georgia Tech Sports Network):

Naithan George (2) dropped a pair of threes in the final minute and scored two more times in OT to help Tech spring a road win at Clemson a year ago. (photo by Jaylynn Nash) They may have gotten overshadowed by N.C. State’s run from ACC Tournament 10-seed to the Final Four, but Clemson also defied expectations last April, advancing to its first Elite Eight since 1980. The Tigers graduated sharpshooter Joe Girard and first-eam All-ACC forward P.J. Hall, but they still have a heady high-low tandem that puts them in position for another postseason run. Senior guard Chase Hunter (17.6 ppg) is one of the more dynamic three-level scorers in the ACC, with burst off the dribble and an ACC-leading 44.8% shooting touch from three-point range. 6-8, 240-pound Ian Schieffelin (12.7 ppg, 10.2 rpg) is battling back spasms but gives Clemson a ruthless offensive rebounder, a soft-handed passer, and an inside-out forward who plays with a great feel for angles. The Tigers also added Boston College transfer Jaeden Zackery (9.9 ppg), a cagey defender and “little things” guard who gives Clemson another shrewd, experienced playmaker. Georgia Tech knew SMU could spread it and spray it – the Mustangs ranked second in the ACC in three-point percentage. They now face the one team that ranks ahead of them: ACC rankings – 3pt.% Clemson – 38.3% (#24 NCAA)

SMU – 38.2% The Jackets will need to do a good job making Clemson’s guards feel them on the perimeter – Tech allowed SMU’s guards to get a little too comfortable when catching on the wings. Hunter in particular can’t get cooking – he’s made 20 of 35 threes (57%) over his last six games. The Jackets will also need to deny duck-ins and rebound well out of their area. Georgia Tech will spot a familiar face in 6-11 center Viktor Lakhin, whom the Jackets faced last year as a member of Cincinnati (that was also the game where Baye Ndongo and Naithan George made their Georgia Tech debuts). The redshirt senior connected on 5 of 6 threes in a win at Fifth Third Arena. A sign of things to come? Not exactly. Lakhin only made six three-pointers the rest of the year. He’s made 10 so far this season for Clemson. Needless to say, Baye Ndongo will need to lock in against Lakhin. The sophomore managed just six points (4-12 FG) in Tech’s games last week, snapping a streak of five consecutive games in double figures. According to associate head coach Karl Hobbs, the key to restoring Ndongo’s scoring is by focusing on something else. “We want him to continue to rebound the ball better. [When] he’s rebounding, he’s scoring better. I think that’s where the focus is. We need him to be more impactful in terms of the other things,” Hobbs said. He’s also getting used to being the focal point of rotations and getting bodied up in the post, strategies that weren’t nearly as prevalent on him last season. “As this season starts to progress, I think he’s going to get more comfortable being in uncomfortable situations,” Hobbs said. With Schieffelin, Lakhin, and stretch-four Chauncey Wiggins (9.1 ppg), Clemson has a trio of mobile, mismatch-making bigs. How much can Ndongo create a presence against Clemson’s front line? It may go a long way toward determining Tuesday’s outcome.

Baye Ndongo (11) has three double-doubles this season is Tech’s top rebounder. (photo by Danny Karnik) Clemson ranks last in the nation in one category – and it’s a compliment. According to KenPom, the Tigers force the longest possessions in the country, with opponents averaging 19.7 seconds per offensive trip. One look at their film explains why: The Tigers are physical with cutters, force drives into help, and make teams take hurried shots. Having the ACC’s second leading shot blocker in Lakhin (1.7 bpg) doesn’t hurt either. It may seem like an inopportune time for Georgia Tech to have committed 22 turnovers, 15 off steals, against SMU. The Tigers (11.4%) and Mustangs (11.3%) have nearly identical steal percentages. And yet, Georgia Tech also tied its highest assist rate of the season against SMU (81%). The Yellow Jackets may not need to match the 15 three-pointers they sank in their double overtime win over the Tigers last January. But can they set firm screens and not get bogged down in their short rolls? And can they cut with pace, limit turnovers, and make the plus-one passes that allowed them to hit 8 second-half threes against SMU? Luke O’Brien is as Colorado as a flatiron range, but the forward didn’t come to Georgia Tech completely unfamiliar with ACC country. His uncle, Jason Kamlet, played soccer at Clemson from 1997 to 2000. Perhaps as impressive, another uncle served as a “Ralphie handler,” helping lead Colorado’s live buffalo mascot for its pregame run onto Folsom Field. Now that we’re prepared, we hope you are as well. Join us for pregame coverage starting with the “Ramblin’ Wreck Tip-off Show” at 8:30 p.m. ET on the Georgia Tech Sports Network. See you at McCamish. -AD-