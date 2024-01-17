Jackets Win Double-OT Thriller at Clemson

Clemson, S.C. – Freshman Naithan George knocked down two three-point field goals in the final 12 seconds of regulation to force overtime, then added two jumpers to help Georgia Tech get the upper hand in the second overtime, lifting the Yellow Jackets to a 93-90 victory over Clemson Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Tech (9-8, 2-4 ACC), which snapped a five-game losing streak, was able to send the game into overtime after erasing a nine-point deficit in the final 1:43 of regulation. With his team down 68-59, Kyle Sturdivant started the Tech rally by hitting all three free throws after he was fouled by P.J. Hall on a three-point attempt.

After a defensive stop, Kowacie Reeves, Jr. hit a three-point shot to get Tech within 68-65 with 52 seconds remaining. Clemson’s Joseph Girard III hit a pair of charity tosses to get his team a 70-65 lead, but George answered with a three to make it 70-68 with 12 seconds left. Tech immediately fouled Chase Hunter, who made one of two free throws to make it 71-68 with 11 seconds left. George then found space on the left wing and knocked down another three to tie the game at 71-all with 2.3 seconds left. The Tigers were unable to get off a final shot.

In the first overtime, Reeves, Jr., made another three, and Tyzhaun Claude went 4-for-4 at the line to put Tech up 82-79 with just over a minute to play, but the Tigers (12-5, 2-4 ACC) were able to tie the game in a layup from Ian Schieffelin to force a second OT.

Miles Kelly scored Tech’s first five points of the second extra period, giving the Jackets an 87-86 lead with a layup at the 2:13 mark. George followed with a jumper to make it 89-86, and after Hunter hit a jumper, the freshman got another basket to make it 91-88 with 53 seconds left. Schieffelin made two free throws to make it a one-point game before Sturdivant hit a pair of charity tosses for a 93-90 lead. Hall had a three-point try to tie the game on Clemson’s last chance, but it was off the mark.

Tech hit 6-of-7 from the floor and 9-of-11 from the foul line in overtime, while Clemson hit just 5-of-18 and missed all seven three-point attempts.

George finished with a team-high 20 points, hitting 8-of-13 shots from the floor and 4-of-7 from three-point range, and added six assists. Sturdivant scored 18 points (5-of-10 FG, 3-8 3-t FG, 5-5 FT), while Reeves, Jr., tallied 15, all on three-pointers. Kelly added 14 points with six rebounds, and Baye Ndongo notched his fourth double-double this season with 11 points and 10 boards.

Hall and Schieffelin combined for 51 points and 32 rebounds to help the Tigers score 50 points in the paint and outrebound the Jackets, 45-33. Hall scored a game-high 31 points with 17 rebounds, while Schieffelin added 20 points and 15 boards. Hunter contributed 18 points, and Girard scored 11.

Tech returns home for the first of two straight home games, hosting Virginia Saturday night at McCamish Pavilion. Tip is at 6 p.m., and the game will be televised live on the ACC Network.