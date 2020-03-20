Information for Baseball Season-Ticket Holders

With the cancellation of Atlantic Coast Conference athletic activities for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, 2020 Georgia Tech baseball season ticket members will be offered a full refund for the cost of their season tickets and TECH Fund donation.

A representative from the Georgia Tech athletics ticket office will reach out to all season-ticket members to discuss refund options.

Questions? The Georgia Tech Athletics Ticket Office staff is available via phone (888-TECH TIX) and email (tickets@athletics.gatech.edu) during regular business hours. When calling 888-TECH TIX, please press 3 and follow the prompts to leave a message. Your call will be returned promptly.