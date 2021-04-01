Hurter Deals Gem as Jackets Win Series Opener

Box Score (.pdf) | Photo Gallery

THE FLATS – No. 6 Georgia Tech baseball got another stellar gem from LHP Brant Hurter to power it past Virginia, 6-5, on Thursday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Hurter (3-2) went 7.0 innings for the second-straight start for the Yellow Jackets (14-7, 11-5 ACC), allowing no runs and punching out eight, while walking none. Three runs were able to cross against the bullpen, however LHP Luke Bartnicki worked through a jam to get his third save of the year, getting two high-pressure strikeouts.

At the plate, true freshman Kevin Parada had his fourth four-hit game of the season, including an RBI double. Luke Waddell and Drew Compton also had fine multi-hit days for Tech, with Waddell hitting a solo home run in the fourth and Compton smashing an RBI double in the second.

Starter RHP Griff McGarry (0-4) took the loss for the Cavaliers (11-14, 4-12 ACC), surrendering four runs over the first two innings, walking four. Zack Gelof led UVA with a 3-for-5 day at the plate.

Georgia Tech will continue its series against Virginia on Friday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Postgame Notes:

Hurter went 7.0 innings for the sixth time in his career;

Hurter has struck out 34 batters in his last four starts;

Luke Waddell hit his fourth home run of the season;

Georgia Tech improved to 11-1 when scoring first;

Georgia Tech improved to 11-1 when out-hitting opponents.

Multimedia:

Postgame Press Conference – Head Coach Danny Hall, LHP Brant Hurter

