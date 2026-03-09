Head Coach Michelle Collier Unveils 2026 Spring Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball head coach Michelle Collier unveiled the program’s 2026 spring schedule which features two events at home, including the annual Georgia Tech Spring Classic, and two road matches against 2025 SEC Tournament contenders.

The Yellow Jackets are set to begin the spring season with a scrimmage in O’Keefe Gymnasium against the GT Men’s Club Team on March 19. Fans can expect to see the return of the highly anticipated annual Georgia Tech Spring Classic on Apr. 4 with Tennessee, Mississippi State, USF, and UVA coming to The Flats for out of season action.

Tech will hit the road for its first spring road test of the season against Auburn on Apr. 11 before wrapping up out of season play in Athens, Ga. against the Bulldogs of UgA Apr. 18.

Georgia Tech volleyball is coming off its sixth consecutive tournament appearance, 15th appearance in program history, after their 41 RPI and 26 strength of schedule combined with a solid 2025 season record earned them one of the 33 at-large bids. The selection also marked the sixth NCAA Tournament berth for the Yellow Jackets under head coach Michelle Collier. The Yellow Jackets finished the season with a 16-14 overall record and an 11-9 ACC record. Returners Bianca Garibladi and Heloise Soares received post season honors in the form of AVCA All-Region and CSC All-District. Garibaldi was also named Second Team All-ACC while Anna Fiedorowicz saw her first ever ACC honor as she was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team.

Admission for all of Tech volleyball’s spring events on The Flats are free.

