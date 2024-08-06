Haynes Adds Doak Walker Watch List to Preseason Honors

THE FLATS – For the fourth time this preseason, Georgia Tech junior Jamal Haynes (Loganville, Ga./Grayson H.S.) has been named to the official watch list for a major national award, as he is one of 87 student-athletes on the 2024 Doak Walker Award watch list. The Doak Walker Award is presented annually to college football’s most outstanding running back.

In addition to being on the Doak Walker Award watch list, Haynes is also on the official watch lists for the Maxwell and Walter Camp Player of the Year awards, which both honor the nation’s top player, as well as the Paul Hornung Award (college football’s most versatile player).

Haynes, who made the switch from wide receiver to running back during Georgia Tech’s fall camp in 2023, became the Yellow Jackets’ first 1,000-yard rusher in five years when he ran for 1,059 yards last season. He capped four 100-yard games with a career-high 128 en route to being named MVP of the Jackets’ 30-17 win over UCF in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. In addition to his 1,059 rushing yards (the 15th-most in Georgia Tech single-season history), Haynes also caught 20 passes for 151 yards and returned two kickoffs for 47 yards, totaling 1,257 all-purpose yards and earning all-ACC recognition as both a running back and all-purpose performer.

Haynes is one of five Yellow Jackets on the preseason watch lists for national awards this preseason. He is joined by QB Haynes King, who is also on the Maxwell Award watch list, OL Weston Franklin on the Outland Trophy watch list (interior lineman), PK Aidan Birr on the Lou Groza Award watch list (place kicker) and DB Clayton Powell-Lee as an Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee and on the Wuerffel Trophy watch list (community service).

The 35th-annual Doak Walker Award will be announced on Dec. 12 during the Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.

Georgia Tech opens the 2024 season on August 24 versus Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Georgia Tech finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play in 2023 (good for a tie for fourth place in the 14-team ACC), and claimed its first bowl win in seven seasons with a 30-17 victory over UCF in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. The Yellow Jackets return 17 starters, including all-ACC honorees DL Zeek Biggers, OL Joe Fusile, RB Jamal Haynes, QB Haynes King, WR Eric Singleton, Jr. and OL Jordan Williams.

